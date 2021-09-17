Waco-area schools see fewer new COVID-19 cases with masking, testing; Relief not seen countywide

"We are doing much better this week with half the number of earlier weeks," district spokesperson Traci Marlin said. "We still really have a plea out to parents to keep kids home or test them if the are symptomatic."

Parents have sent some sniffling and coughing children on to school, thinking they were suffering from allergies, only to have those children test positive for COVID-19, Marlin said.

While Midway has not required masking, it is pursuing a range of measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 among students, teachers and staff, most carried over from last year's extensive protocols on spacing, sanitation, building ventilation and more.

"We never had masks the only thing in place," Marlin said.

The district also offers an online "virtual school" for medically fragile students, while designated facilitators and remote conferencing work to keep students at home in isolation or quarantine abreast of their classroom assignments. Parents with kids who may or may not be sick are encouraged to take advantage of drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing from 6:45 to 8:45 weekday mornings at Midway Stadium.

"The more targeted our approach is, the more effective is it," Marlin said.