Waco-area schools see hundreds of known COVID-19 cases as classes resume

It is on Waco-area parents to screen their kids for symptoms and decide whether to send them back to school after a brush with the coronavirus, as the delta variant spreads, including among children too young for the vaccine.
There were at least 400 active COVID-19 cases in McLennan County schools and at least two school closures as of Friday. Unless a child is known to have COVID-19, Texas Education Agency guidelines make quarantining and self-isolating matters of personal choice, leaving it up to parents to decide whether their child should go back to school after exposures.
During a Waco Independent School District board meeting Thursday, held only hours after Superintendent Susan Kincannon announced a mask mandate for the district, Trustee Jeremy Davis publicly thanked the superintendent for her decision. Board President Angela Tekell said she hopes the decision will enable the district to move forward with the first weeks of school.
“We want to spend our time educating kids instead of fighting,” she said, calling the recent controversy over required masking “exhausting.”
Since April, about 24% of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County residents have been in people 19 or younger, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
Health district senior epidemiologist Dr. Vaidehi Shah said the combination of the highly contagious delta variant, low local vaccination rate and mitigation measures that are suggestions, not mandates, is driving spread among kids too young to get the vaccine and those who still have not gotten it.
She said the virus is spreading to children on two fronts, from family members and from exposure at schools from peers or faculty.
“Because school is a congregate setting, they are in closer quarters without masks for an extended period of time, and the chances of spread are really high,” Shah said.
Shah said a student who remains masked is still more protected than an unmasked student, but the ideal would be for all students to mask up. Failing that, students should focus on protecting themselves.
She also said there has been an increase in the number of patients under the age of 20 who have been hospitalized, and she expects that number to increase.
Shah said there is also a chance kids will spread the virus to their parents or other members of their household, but that risk is minimized if other members of the household have been vaccinated already.
While they can get sick, children who catch COVID-19 often have mild or no symptoms. Dr. Suzanne Jacob, a pediatrician for Waco Family Medicine, said there is nothing surprising about kids getting sick shortly after the school year starts, and she is treating more children for cold-like symptoms in general, as well as for COVID-19. What is odd, is that the number of sick kids tends to pick up some time in October or November, not this early in the year, she said.
“It’s definitely ticked up,” Jacob said.
She said there are some studies that indicate the delta variant can cause more severe illness, but that could just be a consequence of the increased case count. As more cases occur in younger patients there is greater potential for cases to turn severe with each roll of the dice.
“In the past, because kids were generally not in school and maybe staying within their household, we didn’t see it spread as much among children,” Jacob said.
She said researchers are still learning about the newer variant, especially in the United States, and it is best to err on the side of caution when it comes to preventive measures.
“It’s a good time to think about getting vaccinated if you haven’t been, and also just doing things to keep yourself safe at home or at school,” Jacob said.
McGregor
McGregor ISD started classes Aug. 18 and reported more than 90 cumulative cases and 55 active cases by Aug. 27. Superintendent James Lenamon said on some level, he had hoped the worst of COVID-19 was behind us, but the rapid spread of the delta variant has been a “curveball.” He said the administration is doing all it can to prevent outbreaks within the bounds set by TEA.
“We knew we would have cases. We knew coming back from the summer that case counts would probably be a little bit high. When you put kids back together in a close setting you expect that to happen,” Lenamon said.
He said most of his staff has been vaccinated, and the exposures have not sent enough teachers home to disrupt classes.
“That gives you a little bit of a sense of comfort, but delta seems to be a different breed right now,” Lenamon said.
McGregor is handling student exposures the same way most districts are, by sending home a letter informing parents.
“We encourage them to monitor for symptoms and certainly keep their child home if they start to develop symptoms,” Lenamon said. “If there are other siblings in the house, we encourage them to keep those children home as well.”
Students who miss class get sent home with the homework they will need, but there is not a plan to bring back online classes yet, he said.
“Last year as we worked through this, we had to modify policies to accommodate (COVID-19 related absences),” Lenamon said. “Students who have attendance issues have always had opportunities to make up work and progress.”
Waco
As of its last update Friday morning, Waco ISD had reported 55 COVID-19 cases since classes started Monday.
Twelve of the district’s 15 elementary schools had at least one case each. Dean Highland Elementary School had the most, with eight cases for the week. Among the elementary schools, only Cedar Ridge, J.H. Hines, and South Waco elementary schools did not have any cases reported for the week.
Indian Spring Middle School, which absorbed G.W. Carver after a fire shortly before classes resumed, had six cases. Tennyson Middle School had two cases, and Cesar Chavez Middle School had four.
University High School and Waco High School each reported five new cases for the week.
Waco ISD Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer said anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is immediately directed to remain at home for at least 10 days from when their symptoms started. But it is up to parents whether to keep a student home after a contact with someone who tested positive.
“The state has changed the rules regarding close contacts leaving it up to the parents to decide whether or not their children will quarantine if they are identified as close contacts,” DeBeer said.
Teachers also can choose whether to stay home after a close contact, and changes since last year mean they have to use accrued leave if they isolate or quarantine, he said.
Students who remain home after a close contact will have excuse absences, under the same attendance policies used for students who test positive, DeBeer said.
On Friday, 74 students received excused absences because of COVID-19. They will have access to assignments online or receive paper packets and be able to send questions to their teachers, but online instruction is not available. A waiver from the state that the district relied on for remote instruction expired at the end of last school year, DeBeer said.
Students quarantining or isolating will be able to check out a computer and wireless hotspot for internet access if needed.
Connally
Connally ISD closed its early childhood center mid-week last week after 12 teachers tested positive for the virus. Harmony Science Academy also had temporarily closed its doors because of COVID-19 cases.
Connally coach David “Andy” McCormick died of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
As of Thursday, two elementary school aides, seven elementary students, 24 junior high students, five junior high teachers, five high school teachers and four high school students were at home quarantining.
Assistant Superintendent Jill Bottelberghe said many of the cases on the same campuses could not be connected through contact tracing, meaning the infection may have happened somewhere else.
Riesel
Riesel Superintendent Brandon Cope did not return phone messages this week from the Tribune-Herald. However, the district dashboard on Friday showed 14 active cases among the district’s 622 students, with 10 at the high school and four at the elementary school. Two staff members at the high school have COVID-19, while none are reported among the elementary school staff.
La Vega
At La Vega, Superintendent Sharon Shields reports eight students and five staff members at the La Vega Primary Phil Bancale Campus, 12 students and two staff at La Vega Elementary School, seven students and three staff members at La Vega Intermediate H.P. Miles Campus, five students and no staff members at the La Vega Junior High George Dixon Campus, and 25 students and two staff members at the high school are out with COVID-19.
There are 111 under quarantine out of 3,058 students and 410 staff members districtwide. La Vega started school on Aug. 12.
Shields said the district is contact tracing for students and faculty in close contact with people who tested positive and is following guidelines outlined by the local public health district. The district encourages everyone who can to wear masks and get vaccinated, she said.
Starting Monday, the district will offer small incentives, such as popcorn, pickles and homework passes, to students wearing masks and will give $25 gift cards to those who get vaccinated.
“What we are attempting to do is provide encouragement for our students to wear masks and get vaccinated if they possibly can,” Shields said, estimating 60% of students and teachers have been wearing masks.
The school will continue to host vaccination clinics weekly through December, Shields said.
Midway
Midway ISD reported 97 active COVID-19 cases among students and eight active cases among employees. The district will start posting regular updates on COVID-19 cases to its website later this week, spokesperson Traci Marlin said.
China Spring
China Spring ISD Superintendent Marc Faulkner said China Spring High School has 9 active cases, China Spring Middle School has 6 student cases and one staff case, and the intermediate school has 6.
China Spring Elementary School has 22 active student cases and one active staff case.
Robinson
Friday marked Robinson ISD’s third day back from summer vacation. In that time, two high school students, two primary students, one elementary student and one junior high teacher tested positive. The district has 2,385 students and 330 faculty.
Deputy Superintendent Tim VanCleave said Friday that school officials are counting their blessings and hoping the number will remain low. He said 63 students were absent on Friday, but did not say how many were at home self-isolating and how many were absent for other reasons.
“Once we notify the parents (of exposure) that’s their decision, whether to keep them home or not,” VanCleave said.
Lorena
Lorena ISD reported 51 COVID-19 cases on its district dashboard as of Friday, all but two in students. The primary school had eight cases, the elementary school 26, the middle school nine and the high school eight. The district had 94 total cases this month.
Lorena also is notifying patents of close contacts. A 10-day quarantine could put a student close to maxing out their allowable absences. But the absences can be made up, and the district will work with families in those cases, Superintendent Joe Kucera said.
“We want kids to be successful in school,” Kucera said.