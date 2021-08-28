Waco-area schools see hundreds of known COVID-19 cases as classes resume

“It’s definitely ticked up,” Jacob said.

She said there are some studies that indicate the delta variant can cause more severe illness, but that could just be a consequence of the increased case count. As more cases occur in younger patients there is greater potential for cases to turn severe with each roll of the dice.

“In the past, because kids were generally not in school and maybe staying within their household, we didn’t see it spread as much among children,” Jacob said.

She said researchers are still learning about the newer variant, especially in the United States, and it is best to err on the side of caution when it comes to preventive measures.

“It’s a good time to think about getting vaccinated if you haven’t been, and also just doing things to keep yourself safe at home or at school,” Jacob said.

McGregor

McGregor ISD started classes Aug. 18 and reported more than 90 cumulative cases and 55 active cases by Aug. 27. Superintendent James Lenamon said on some level, he had hoped the worst of COVID-19 was behind us, but the rapid spread of the delta variant has been a “curveball.” He said the administration is doing all it can to prevent outbreaks within the bounds set by TEA.