Waco-area schools work through teacher exodus

Skye Thomas, a 24-year-old Baylor University graduate teaching at River Valley Middle School, said she has always wanted to be a teacher.

Now in her third year in the profession, she has seen the makings of what is often referred to as a widespread teacher shortage. She said many of her colleagues have burned out and left the work they loved after years of public disrespect and lack of positive change.

“Love can only go so far,” Thomas said. “There’s a breaking point sometimes.”

McLennan County school districts on average saw annual teacher turnover rates higher than the state average of 14.3% for the 2020-21 school year, according to state data.

The issue affects smaller districts, like Connally Independent School District, which saw a turnover rate of almost 26% this past year and 27% for 2020-21. It also affects large, well-funded districts like Midway ISD.

Midway spokesperson Traci Marlin said the district hired about 150 teachers for this year due to turnover, of its 650-teacher total, and Midway’s turnover rate has doubled in the past two years.

Waco ISD saw about 23% turnover this past year, a step in the wrong direction after several years of declines in the turnover rate, from the mid-twenties to 18% for 2020-21. Superintendent Susan Kincannon said the district, the biggest in the county by far, hired almost 250 teachers just this year.

The exodus of teachers from classrooms is forcing districts to be more creative in retention and recruitment strategies. And simply putting certified teachers in classrooms is not enough. Kincannon said inexperience is a hurdle, with 73 Waco ISD teachers on an emergency permit and 18 actively seeking alternative certification.

Officials at Waco-area districts agree on a few main factors leading to high turnover: It is hard to maintain competitive teacher salaries, there are fewer experienced applicants than ever before, and teachers feel a general lack of respect for the profession that is not sustainable alongside high expectations.

The trend is not new, and COVID-19 highlighted a problem that has been growing for many years, said Rachelle Rogers, president of the nationwide Association of Teacher Educators and a clinical professor in Baylor's school of education.

According to the Texas Education Agency, 11.57% of Texas teachers left the profession during the 2021-22 school year, the highest rate seen in 15 years. Despite the increase in teachers leaving the profession, the new hire rate hovers at 11.6%, similar to the rate seen in previous years.

The statewide turnover rate for districts was 14.3% in 2020-21.

Rogers said the reasons teachers are leaving are fairly consistent across teacher surveys.

“80% of the teachers would say that it is the work conditions that they are facing,” Rogers said. “Part of that is low salary, low wages.”

Factoring in inflation, average teacher salaries have declined over the past decade, she said.

Most area districts' average salary falls below the statewide average, which was $57,641 for 2020-21 according to TEA’s Texas Academic Performance Reports. The average salary calculated from data for 19 Waco-area districts was $52,413.

Local districts fall even further behind the national average of $65,293, as reported by the National Education Association.

Hallsburg ISD had the highest average salary for 2020-21 at $58,958, and Rapoport Academy had the lowest in the area at $44,723.

Many districts are introducing pay scale increases to remain competitive with other districts, including Waco ISD which is giving a 3% salary increase and increasing starting teachers’ salaries to $51,475 this year, Kincannon said.

Kincannon said there are multiple ways the district is attempting to compensate teachers, awarding thousands of dollars in retention and achievement bonuses.

Other districts, including Midway, Bosqueville, Connally, Robinson, Lorena and Crawford are introducing salary increases this year as well.

Community support beyond wages also plays a major role in teacher retention.

Thomas, the third-year teacher at Midway's River Valley Middle School, said teachers received a lot of praise during shutdowns and other disruptions early in the pandemic as they bent to make school work virtually and took on extra duties to help students. However, she said the overwhelming support and appreciation that came from the community disappeared when students returned to school in person full-time, leaving teachers to struggle in isolation.

“I would say last year was just really difficult because it was our first kind of normal year back,” Thomas said. “It was just very different because I had two straight years of parents who were very supportive and understanding. … Now that support just went away.”

She said a lot of people do not realize that, on top of teaching curriculum, teachers also act as counselors, taking on the feelings of their students as well as their own. Thomas said teachers also are still picking up the pieces the pandemic left behind.

“The following year we’re having to do twice as much work because so many kids have just giant learning gaps because they missed very important years of school,” Thomas said. “I mean, our current eighth graders, they missed sixth grade and that’s the foundation to a lot of math that we do.”

Even Thomas, a young teacher, said she felt burnt out last year and had to work through the thought of leaving the profession she loves early.

“It’s not always going to be this way, hopefully, but I have to stay in it long enough to see a change,” Thomas said. “If I leave I’m never going to see that happen, so it was definitely really hard.”

Regardless of the teaching climate, children still need educators in their classrooms. Some districts including Waco, Axtell, Lorena and La Vega have turned to grow-your-own programs to increase the pool of experienced applicants.

Kincannon said Waco ISD launched a program this year to support high school students who want to become teachers, with hopes they will advance and return to the district. Other districts are partnering with local colleges and turning to grant funding to send paraprofessionals and teaching aides to get alternative certification as teachers.

However, state data shows alternative certification presents a challenge for efforts to keep experienced teachers.

Last year, 9,323 teachers joined the profession with an alternative certification, versus 6,248 who had received four-year undergraduate degrees specific to the field, according to state data. The five-year retention rate for teachers who received alternative certification in 2017 was 60%.

Rogers said if something does not change, the future of school will not reflect what many people grew up with.

“To stop what could be a catastrophic problem, I think it is going to take educator preparation programs. … It’s going to take school districts and communities to come together and say, ‘this matters,’" Rogers said. "And we need to rethink how we do school and we need to rethink how we view this critical, vital profession.”