Waco-area STAAR results show rebound after pandemic drop

McLennan County public school students rebounded from last year's dip in state standardized test scores with broad-based improvements in passing rates in scores released Friday.

Waco Independent School District as a whole saw improved passing rates in reading and math for third through eighth grades, except for seventh grade math. Most Waco ISD schools, however, still fell below the state average in every grade level and subject in the new State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores.

Almost all McLennan County school districts improved on last year's scores in every subject and surpassed their pre-pandemic 2019 results in eighth grade reading. In Crawford, all 30 eighth graders who took the STAAR reading test passed.

Statewide, STAAR results improved over last year for third through eighth grades in reading and math, fifth grade science and eighth grade science and social studies. The largest gains came on the reading tests. The smallest increase was in seventh grade math, and Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a statement accompanying the STAAR scores release there is "much work to do to recover from COVID-related learning loss in mathematics."

For Waco ISD, this year's test results also show some problem areas. A majority of third graders at eight of 15 Waco ISD elementary schools failed to meet state standards in reading, and a majority of third graders failed to meet state standards in math at 11 of the 15 schools. While most of the district's eighth graders met state standards in reading, only a majority at Cesar Chavez Middle School and Tennyson Middle School passed math, and only a majority at Lake Air Montessori passed social studies.

Some schools showed notable single-year improvements. Hillcrest Elementary School jumped 30 percentage points in its third grade reading passing rate. Kendrick Elementary improved by 19 points, Bell's Hill Elementary improved by 18 points, and Cedar Ridge Elementary improved by 17 percentage points in the same category. In third grade math, Hillcrest improved by 37 percentage points, and Bell's Hill improved by 16 points. J.H. Hines Elementary fifth graders improved by 29 percentage points, and Alta Vista Elementary fifth graders improved by 19 points on reading pass rates.

At Dean Highland Elementary, fifth graders improved by 21 percentage points on their reading pass rate and by 33 percentage points on math. The Crestview Elementary fifth grade passing rate increased by 16 points in reading and 20 in math.

Many Waco ISD schools showed increases in the percentage of students achieving or mastering grade level material, even where passing rates did not change much from last year.

Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon was out of town this week and unavailable for comment. She addressed the subject of student academic performance this year in a report projecting campus accountability grades for Waco ISD schools that she shared with trustees at their meeting last week.

STAAR scores are a major component for campus accountability grades, and the Texas Education Agency is scheduled to release finalized grades Aug. 14. Kincannon said she is excited at preliminary results indicating 13 of 16 Waco ISD campuses not a part of the Transformation Waco zone had improved their letter grade, with all but two schools rating a C or above.

"Our kids are growing academically and the strength of our instructional program is also growing," she told the board, praising principals and teachers for their hard work.

Board President Stephanie Korteweg cheered the news. "Bravo," she told the educators in attendance.

"This ship is pointed in the right direction and we're starting to gain momentum," Korteweg said.

During an interview last week, Kincannon said she and Denise Bell, the district's director of accountability systems and data analysis, anticipate district improvement after evaluating previous STAAR tests and talking with principals.

"We were optimistic we'd see a good amount of growth this year in our scores, and we see that came to fruition," Kincannon said.

Still, two years after the COVID-19 pandemic started to shake up school operations across the country, the district is encountering lingering impacts. High school students have not been attending classes as regularly as they did before schools temporarily shifted to online instruction, and some elementary students who missed in-class instruction in their last year of elementary school have found the transition to secondary school rockier than usual.

“Imagine going into sixth grade after not having your fifth grade year on campus,” Kincannon said. “You go from that smaller elementary campus where the teacher is pretty much guiding you all day to a full blown schedule, where you're changing classes and you have more freedom.”

The latest round of STAAR scores brought mixed news for the five schools in Transformation Waco, a charter district within Waco ISD formed to address chronically low performing schools through extra resources and different educational approaches. More than half the fifth graders at Brook Avenue Elementary and J.H Hines Elementary failed reading and math, even as both schools nearly doubled the percentage of their students mastering those subjects. At Carver and Indian Spring Middle Schools, which merged last year due to a fire that heavily damaged Carver, most eighth-graders failed math, science and social studies.

Transformation Waco CEO Robin McDurham said she found encouragement in this year's testing results while acknowledging the work ahead to boost student learning and achievement.

"Overall, we're excited about the growth our students are making. … Students are coming back to pre-pandemic levels," McDurham said.

She said the lower passing rates for third graders across the district could be reflecting the impact of the pandemic as those young students began school with instructional disruptions for two of their first three years in school.

In the upcoming school year, Transformation Waco will increase interventions for students struggling with math and will expand student tutoring through state funding for that purpose, she said.

Next year's STAAR exams will see changes from this year's version, including a move to fully online administration.

Tribune-Herald staff writer Rhiannon Saegert contributed to this report.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.