Waco-area students get glimpse of masonry skills in high demand

“We have not done a good job in sharing what the opportunities are,” Bounds said. “Not being out there, letting them know how much money you can make. You don’t have to be a laborer all your life.”

Bounds said there is a group of people who are hardworking and willing to work, but they cannot be legally hired.

“There are a lot of people capable of working. But we are not able to hire them due to the fact that they are not legal, and that is very hard on us,” Bounds said. “They have a lot of talent, tons of talent and they can do the work as well as anybody but they are not available for us to hire and that would be an instant fix, but now we have to look at long-term.”

While organizations such as the Texas Masonry Council work to educate future potential laborers, the current lack of employees across all trades is affecting projects, Bounds said.

“You go out on job sites today, jobs are being built slower because of the manpower shortage in the construction industry,” Bounds said. “When I hear people say ‘I can’t find a job’ that frustrates me. There will be a trade that hires them. I think that what we are doing here today is ahead of the other trades.”

While wages might have at one time been a deterrent, Bounds said current pay is competitive.