Waco businessman funds Texas Tech scholarships at MCC campus

Those wanting to earn a degree from Texas Tech University and stay in Waco while doing so may find it slightly easier to do so, thanks to a gift from Waco businessman Carey Hobbs, a former Tech regent.
Hobbs, 85, recently set up a $700,000 scholarship endowment that will fund around 50 scholarships during its first year — roughly one for every five Texas Tech in Waco students presently enrolled — and 10 to 12 scholarships on an annual basis.
"This is a game-changer for us in Waco," said Lewis Snell, director of Texas Tech University at Waco, which operates through McLennan Community College's University Center.
The two-year renewable scholarships are open to both full- and part-time students who start at MCC. Texas Tech at Waco allows students at MCC to transfer to Tech and finish the final years of a four-year degree while in Waco. The program offers 18 undergraduate degrees and two master's degrees.
Last spring, it had 273 students enrolled, and Snell anticipates the scholarships will attract more students starting this fall.
Hobbs, an Abilene native who owned and operated Hobbs Bonded Fibers in Waco for many years before selling it in 2015, is a Texas Tech alumnus and longtime supporter of the school. He is a former Texas Tech University System regent and served on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
"One of Texas Tech's goals is to make higher education as affordable as possible. It's such a big problem, the cost of education, and I decided I would love to contribute to help," he said. "You can get a valuable degree, and from a four-year-college, and never leave Waco."
Texas Tech University named Hobbs a Distinguished Alumnus in 2005 and awarded him an honorary doctorate in the humanities for his support of the university. His wife Brenda, a Tech alumna, co-founded the university's Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities.