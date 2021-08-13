Waco businessman funds Texas Tech scholarships at MCC campus

Those wanting to earn a degree from Texas Tech University and stay in Waco while doing so may find it slightly easier to do so, thanks to a gift from Waco businessman Carey Hobbs, a former Tech regent.

Hobbs, 85, recently set up a $700,000 scholarship endowment that will fund around 50 scholarships during its first year — roughly one for every five Texas Tech in Waco students presently enrolled — and 10 to 12 scholarships on an annual basis.

"This is a game-changer for us in Waco," said Lewis Snell, director of Texas Tech University at Waco, which operates through McLennan Community College's University Center.

The two-year renewable scholarships are open to both full- and part-time students who start at MCC. Texas Tech at Waco allows students at MCC to transfer to Tech and finish the final years of a four-year degree while in Waco. The program offers 18 undergraduate degrees and two master's degrees.

Last spring, it had 273 students enrolled, and Snell anticipates the scholarships will attract more students starting this fall.