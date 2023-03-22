Waco Charter School parents and staff voiced pain and confusion at a meeting Tuesday over the school's imminent closure, criticizing the governing board for how the decision was made and communicated.

Some 60 people attended the special meeting of the nonprofit Equal Opportunity Advancement Corp. Waco Charter School Governing Board, which voted Feb. 22 to close the school at the end of the school year.

Board treasurer Gary Luft and EOAC Executive Director Dorothy Marstaller presided over the unstructured question-and-answer session in the absence of board president Ben Perry, who missed the meeting because of a family emergency.

“We just are here to talk with you, hear your concerns, and we want to share with you what our feelings are as well and how we got to where we got,” Luft said. “And maybe that will help, and maybe it won’t, but we do need to tell you what the situation is.”

The board made the closure decisions weeks after a Feb. 2 special meeting in which it reviewed an audit that warned that declining attendance and enrollment at the school would result in a nearly $1 million deficit over the next two years. The EOAC sent a news release to local media on Feb. 28 announcing the closure decision.

Parents at the meeting said they were not warned of the closure at any point before the announcement, and many found out about it from media reports or their children.

In an interview Wednesday, Perry said the timing of the audit and the vote were factors in the board's decision to make the public announcement.

He said the board, having seen the closure was a possibility, believed the news would spread quickly wanted to avoid unnecessary panic before the decision was made.

Perry said there's no perfect timing on something like this, and the board's goal was to give parents, students and teachers as much time as possible to make arrangements for the next school year following the decision.

Marstaller said the board has known for some time the enrollment was declining. The school had 211 students in during the 2019-2020 school year, and now has about 164. The school receives from the Texas Education Agency some $12,000 per student, and the enrollment drop cost the school $564,000 per year, Marstaller said.

Marstaller said federal funding due to COVID-19 kept the school afloat for the past two years, but that money was used to pay employee salaries and would be spent by the end of the year. The school would have to increase enrollment by about 40 students to break even, and even more to prevent financial losses, she said.

“If EOAC did have a loss, we do not have the reserves to recover from that and there is possibility of pulling down the whole nonprofit, which then would affect not only Waco Charter School but the other 8,000 people or so that we serve in a year in our community service program and Head Start,” Marstaller said.

Perry said he recognizes that the closure affects and hurts many people, but the board had to deal with serious financial realities. He said the school has been utilizing pandemic-era supplementary funding as a parachute. Now that those funds have run out, it would be difficult for the school to continue functioning as it has for the past few years amid shrinking enrollment, he said.

The main issue attendees raised Wednesday was that they were not notified of the funding problem until it became a dire situation, and they were not given an opportunity to try to save the school. Many said they felt the decision was made for them, that not enough was done by the board to prevent the closure, and that the lack of notification was unprofessional.

Since Waco Charter School already has small class sizes, parents suggested cutting staff to cover some of the costs until enrollment rises again, pointing out that other local charter schools serve many more students per class. One teacher said she would have forfeited her salary and volunteered her help had she known the school was at risk, and other attendees argued that the community would have found a way to raise the money.

Valeria Calixtro, a mother who organized an online petition with over 740 signatures as of Wednesday, said the school community could have made financial sacrifices such as forfeiting new laptops and a gymnasium.

“We are sorry that we’re here in this position now and all you can say is sorry, too,” she said. “And I know that you’re saying we can move on to another school and the teachers can find another job, but it’s going to be so hard to replace this environment, to replace the teachers, to replace the love and dedication that this school has earned over the years. The teachers are irreplaceable … and everything that they do, we see it reflected on our children.”

Parents and family members told the board they chose Waco Charter School because of the tight-knit, family-like community that has made a positive change in their lives, as well as the stability the school has brought.

Since its opening in 1996, the school has taught multiple generations of some families. Speakers Tuesday said they have seen the direct result of the school’s deep care for its people, not only in academics but also in social improvements.

“When I wake up in the morning and get my kids ready for school, there’s a few things I don’t have to worry about: they’re going to be safe here, they’re going to be loved, they’re going to be treated equally and their teacher is going to teach them something,” one mother said. “Those four factors is any parent’s dream in this building right here.”

Some said they brought their students to Waco Charter School to avoid bullying and other issues they experienced at public schools and are afraid to send their kids back. Unless enrolled in a different charter school, displaced students would enter the Waco Independent School District.

Waco ISD Deputy Superintendent Josie Hernandez-Gutierrez attended the meeting representing the district. She said Waco ISD is making arrangements that could absorb all Waco Charter School students at West Avenue Elementary, a school with about 300 students. She said students could choose to attend schools in their neighborhood.

Hernandez-Gutierrez’s offers were met with disdain from some parents, who questioned whether Waco ISD could offer the same education quality and individualized care as the charter school.

“I work at Waco ISD, I don’t want my kids to even go there,” one guest said from across the room.

The meeting did not follow an agenda, and no action was set to be taken regarding the closure. Luft said parents and teachers are welcome to attend the Waco Charter School board meetings at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday at EOAC’s downtown board room, but there is no promise of discussion regarding the closure.

Guests to the meeting are allowed three minutes to speak during the public comments section of the meeting, but the board is not allowed to respond, Perry said. He said he welcomes those interested in learning more about the school's funding and closure to schedule a time with him for a one-on-one meeting.