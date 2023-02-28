The Economic Opportunities and Advancement Corp. announced Tuesday it will not reopen Waco Charter School for the 2023-24 school year, citing declining enrollment and attendance projected to cause a nearly $1 million deficit within two years.

EOAC’s board of directors voted to return the charter effective July 31, but the school at 615 N. 25th St. will finish out the year and summer school as normal, Executive Director Dorothy Marstaller said.

Susan Copeland, a 30-year member of EOAC's board who saw the charter school’s beginnings, said the school opened in 1996 to address the lack of an elementary school in the 76707 ZIP code, a somewhat low-income area.

According to EOAC’s open-enrollment proposal prior to formation, the school was forecast to have an initial enrollment of 180 students in the north central area of the city who were educationally disenfranchised during Waco Independent School District’s racial integration in the preceding decades.

Waco Charter School was among about 20 schools chartered statewide in 1996, the first year of Texas’ charter school initiative. In Waco, it was followed two years later by Rapoport Academy, which has since grown to three campuses. Emma Harrison Charter School in East Waco also opened in 1998 and the next year became the first charter school in Texas to have its charter revoked, with state officials citing financial mismanagement and other issues.

Other charter schools in Waco include Premier High School, Harmony Science Academy and Harmony School of Innovation.

Marstaller said enrollment has declined since the pandemic, as it has for many schools, and with districts paid based on average daily attendance, the small charter school’s revenues are unable to keep up with regular operating expenses. Over the last two school years, Waco Charter School’s attendance has dropped more than 20%, and auditors project a deficit of $1 million within two years if the EOAC continues the school’s operation as it is, according to a press release announcing the closure.

“Based on a trending decline of enrollment and student attendance, we believe it is in the best interest of the children, parents, EOAC and the community to cease operation of the charter school at the end of this school year with a commitment to manage the transition as smoothly as possible for all concerned,” board President Ben Perry said in the press release.

The cause of the attendance drop is unknown even to the Texas Education Agency, Marstaller said. She said the school’s auditor shared that several other charter schools they audit are also seeing a large decline in enrollment, but no one knows where the students are moving.

Marstaller said the school’s current enrollment is about 170 prekindergarten to fifth grade students. According to the Texas Education Agency's student enrollment reports, it had 223 students during the 2020-21 school year and 215 in 2017-18.

Marstaller said though the school is currently financially stable, the rate at which attendance is declining is not sustainable and EOAC must act in the long-term interest of all its programs.

EOAC, a nonprofit, was chartered by the state in 1966, formed to carry out on the local level a range of initiatives, including job training, rental/home assistance and education efforts, targeting poverty under the federal Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. EOAC operates a range of programs, some in partnership with local governments.

What's next for students, teachers

The school’s closure will not leave the area without an elementary school once again. Copeland said she is happy that Waco ISD now operates Dean Highland and Provident Heights elementary schools nearby. She said parents will have the choice as to where they send their students, some absorbing into nearby schools and some selecting schools that siblings already attend.

Waco ISD spokesperson Alice Jauregui said students who reside in the district’s attendance zones would need to follow the normal registration process.

“We would welcome these students into our schools and would be happy to provide a campus tour to parents to help provide a smooth transition,” Jauregui said.

Waco Charter School will work with TEA to provide a list of available schools to the community, Marstaller said.

“It’s our intention to work with the families to do that,” she said. “We’re also going to work with our employees, find possible job fairs and other avenues to help them.”

In the face of a widespread teacher shortage, Marstaller said she has no worries the charter school’s 35 highly qualified teachers and staff members will easily find jobs.

“Our teachers have years of experience. They’re good teachers,” Marstaller said. “I just feel like the surrounding districts are going to snatch them up.”

She said the timing of the announcement allows teachers and parents both time to find the best opportunities and make the best decisions on how to move forward. She also said EOAC has other positions, such as in its Head Start program, that support staff could fill.

“It was very difficult decision for the board of directors but they felt like ending it at this particular time would be in the best interest of the staff to give them an opportunity to transition,” Marstaller said. “And because EOAC has other programs it’s important that we look out for them as well.”

Copeland said the board did not take the decision easily at all, and it was an emotional one to make. However, she said the school blossomed out of an idea and it has been fun to see it grow over the last 26 years.

“It’s done an amazing job at filling a need in the community. … We’re just really proud of the kids, the families, the teachers and staff. They’ve done such a great job and we’re really proud of the work that s been done in that school,” Copeland said.