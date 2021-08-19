Waco church donation helps MCC students with exams

Members of Central Presbyterian Church in Waco gave a donation of $4,000 to the McLennan Community College Foundation to fund certification exams for students completing workforce programs at the college.

About 20 workforce programs at the college in the areas of health professions, public safety, and health and human services have state-required certification examinations for employment that range in cost from $250-$500.

Students completing degree or certificate programs sometimes struggle to cover this cost and therefore don’t pursue the exams to gain employment.

“We recently learned this need existed and are so glad our efforts can help students achieve their career goals,” said Central Presbyterian parishioner Angela Ceccato.

Working through the MCC Foundation, the group plans to send notes of encouragement and prayers to the students who receive scholarships from the gift.

The MCC Foundation’s purpose is to raise support for scholarships, professional development and capital improvements at McLennan. Since its inception in 1990, the MCC Foundation has awarded more than 6,000 student scholarships totaling over $5.9 million.

For more information, contact Executive Director Kim Patterson at 254-299-8606 or kpatterson@mclennan.edu.