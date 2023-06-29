Waco colleges say the Supreme Court’s ruling to strike down affirmative action in college admissions will not affect their policies directly. However, officials say affirmative action, while not race-based, will continue to exist, and the absence of race-conscious consideration is bound to have negative effects on disadvantaged students.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a 6-3 vote that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina's admissions policies violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. The clause is meant to oust discrimination, calling for equal treatment of individuals regardless of their race, religion, gender and other characteristics.

The ruling reverses race-conscious tactics used by many universities to increase diversity on their campuses and years of Supreme Court findings that affirmative action, if deployed legally, is acceptable.

Affirmative was meant to ease disparities in in employment and education caused by the nation’s history of discrimination against minorities.

Waco NAACP President Peaches Henry said if discrimination did not exist and if qualified people of color were not denied access to jobs and education, affirmative action would not exist. As long as racism and discrimination continues, and as race continues to drive segregation in neighborhoods and schools, the idea that people can “be indifferent to race is ludicrous,” she said.

“Affirmative action continues to exist because we cannot rely on colleges, universities, government agencies and employers to enact admissions or hiring policies that embrace diversity, equity and inclusion,” she said.

Many opponents of affirmative action in schools believe admission should only be based on criteria relevant to an applicant's qualifications, skills and academic merit. Some say admitting or preferring minority students based on their race is discriminatory in itself, and could disadvantage white students.

In 1996, a case involving Cheryl Hopwood, a white woman, marked the first win for opponents of affirmative action, after she and three white men sued the University of Texas at Austin for their rejection from the law school. They claimed the school’s racially segregated application system also violated the equal protections clause.

The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals later overturned a district court judge’s decision upholding race-conscious admissions and ruled state universities in the 5th Circuit's jurisdiction could not consider race in admissions decisions.

The Texas Legislature later created the Top 10% Plan to mitigate the effects of the ruling against affirmative action, automatically admitting Texan students in the 10% of their high school graduating class to public state universities.

Court rulings in the years since have also upheld admissions systems that consider race as a factor alongside others indicators of background and measures of academic standing, unlike the system the University of Texas used in the 1990s that involved separate admissions pools.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the court’s decision Thursday against affirmative action that both Harvard's and the University of North Carolina’s admission policies violated the Constitution because they “lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereo- typing, and lack meaningful end points.”

“Though disappointing, the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action is not surprising,” Henry said.

Henry said the decision should not be seen in isolation, and rather as the latest installment in a long line of actions taken in the United States to roll back minority rights.

She also said affirmative action in education and employment is not merely racial and has existed for decades in forms that have historically benefitted white people, demonstrated through the favoritism of legacy students, students from families who are major donors and those who have other connections. College admissions will not suddenly be only merit-based, as these other forms of affirmative action continue to stand, she said.

“This unstated notion that African Americans who are being admitted are inferior to other students, as though we are admitting students who are unqualified, that’s not the case,” she said.

Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion says “while the 1866 (Civil Rights) Act used the rights of ‘white citizens’ as a benchmark, its rule was decidedly colorblind, safeguarding legal equality for all citizens ‘of every race and color’ and providing the same rights to all.”

Henry argues that the notion that the country has ever been colorblind is disingenuous.

According to the Texas Tribune, the only Texas public university to be directly affected by the decision is the University of Texas at Austin, and several private schools in Texas will be affected.

Waco-area schools report no effect on their admissions policies, but the ruling stands in the way of opportunities for students who cannot control the background thy come from and may not fit the top 10% mold, said Claudette Jackson, accommodations and Title IX director at McLennan Community College.

Jackson said the decision will not affect MCC’s open-admission policy, where students who apply and submit the proper paperwork will be accepted. However, the change could have more negative implications for disadvantaged and minority students seeking higher education without benefits, she said.

“For MCC and other colleges that employ open admission, no,” Jackson said. “But for students seeking entrance into colleges and universities that would otherwise not be available to them because they are not a legacy, do not come from families who are donors, who received the best education that was available to them even if it does not reach the standard of another district just miles away, yes.”

Jackson said although race is one way to promote diversity, if students know their administration is there for them and can relate to their same struggles, such as being a first-generation or low-income student, “skin color may not be a limiting factor,” and diversity in a population is built from many different experiences coming together.

“There are so many other identities that can bring diversity, race just tends to be the most visible one and the one our society has grappled with the most,” she said.

Baylor University said in a statement that the Supreme Court’s decision will also not have an impact on its policies or practices, as it uses a “holistic” approach, incorporating student qualifications “including grade point average, class rank, academic achievements, extracurricular activities, personal essays and letters of recommendation.”

“While race is not a factor in our admissions decisions, we remain committed to identifying, evaluating, admitting and retaining students who bring a variety of experiences and perspectives to the campus community,” the university said in an email.

Henry said the African American community understands “it’s never a one-and-done situation when it comes to rights.” She said the NAACP will continue to always stand ready to fight for their rights, and part of the defense will be teaching others that how they vote influences those in power to make these decisions.