Waco council to ink land swap deal with county, Waco ISD on sports fields near Extraco

The county will pay the district and city using proceeds from the venue tax, and can’t spend any of the revenue on construction of the equine facilities until the city and county have been paid. The county must pay the district the first $1 million to the county and $500,000 to the city on or before Feb. 1, 2022, as long as there’s enough revenue to cover the payment. If there isn’t enough funding available, the county will make equal payments to the city and district until they’ve been paid.

As part of the same agenda item Tuesday, the council is set to approve an unrelated land swap in South Waco.

The district will exchange a 2.8-acre tract just north of Waco Municipal Stadium for an 1.8-acre tract behind Cesar Chavez Middle School. The district will keep leasing the property to the city for the next three years. Waco ISD Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer said the agreement is the last of several exchanges between the city, county and school district.

“The city approached us, they have some long-term plans to improve the park,” DeBeer said. “They’re also looking at some floodplain issues and talking about adjusting property boundaries.”