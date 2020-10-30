Waco doctor chosen for Baylor's $2 million endowed DeBakey chair in medical humanities

Baylor University's medical humanities program is getting $2 million to establish an endowed faculty chair thanks to a Houston foundation associated with pioneering Houston surgeon Michael DeBakey and family.
The DeBakey Medical Foundation this week announced the gift to support the cross-disciplinary program, which incorporates the insights of literature, economics and religion into the study of modern medicine. Dr. Lauren Barron, of Waco, will be the inaugural chairholder of the Michael E. DeBakey, Selma DeBakey and Lois DeBakey Chair for Medical Humanities in the College of Arts and Sciences.
Barron joined Baylor's medical humanities program as full-time faculty member in 2011 and became its director. A Baylor graduate who attended medical school at the University of Texas Health Science Center, she completed her residency at Waco's Family Health Center, where she later taught. She spent eight years in private family practice in Waco and was medical director for Hillcrest Community Hospice.
The DeBakey Medical Foundation has supported Baylor's medical humanities program since 2009, when it established an endowed scholarship, followed by a $500,000 gift in 2013 that brought its scholarship fund contribution to $1 million.
“We are grateful for The DeBakey Medical Foundation’s magnificent gift to promote excellence among our faculty and students in the medical Humanities,” Arts and Sciences Dean Lee Nordt said in a press release. “The DeBakey Foundation has been a longtime supporter of this program and has opened the door for many of our pre-health students through the DeBakey scholarship fund. That the DeBakey Foundation would believe in Baylor to bestow an endowed chair is incredibly humbling and encouraging.”
Dr. Michael DeBakey, who died in 2008, was a pioneer in the field of cardiovascular surgery whose innovations made open-heart surgery and other procedures possible for millions of Americans. He was chair of the Baylor College of Medicine's department of surgery and also served as president and chancellor.
“I believe that the medical humanities program at Baylor University is a wonderful representation of Dr. DeBakey’s lifetime of service and values,” said Gale Galloway, a former DeBakey Medical Foundation trustee and former Baylor Board of Regents chair. “I was proud to have known him and to have the opportunity to work with the DeBakey Foundation to preserve the DeBakey legacy. We are proud to see that a permanent part of that legacy will be associated with the Medical Humanities program at Baylor.”
The new endowed chair position is also named for DeBakey's sisters, Selma and Lois, who contributed to the development of medical curriculum as professors at the Baylor College of Medicine. Selma DeBakey died in 2013 and Louis in 2016.
The contribution helps Baylor in its $1.1 billion fundraising campaign, called Give Light, which has raised more than $900 million so far.
