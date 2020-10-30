Waco doctor chosen for Baylor's $2 million endowed DeBakey chair in medical humanities

Baylor University's medical humanities program is getting $2 million to establish an endowed faculty chair thanks to a Houston foundation associated with pioneering Houston surgeon Michael DeBakey and family.

The DeBakey Medical Foundation this week announced the gift to support the cross-disciplinary program, which incorporates the insights of literature, economics and religion into the study of modern medicine. Dr. Lauren Barron, of Waco, will be the inaugural chairholder of the Michael E. DeBakey, Selma DeBakey and Lois DeBakey Chair for Medical Humanities in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Barron joined Baylor's medical humanities program as full-time faculty member in 2011 and became its director. A Baylor graduate who attended medical school at the University of Texas Health Science Center, she completed her residency at Waco's Family Health Center, where she later taught. She spent eight years in private family practice in Waco and was medical director for Hillcrest Community Hospice.

The DeBakey Medical Foundation has supported Baylor's medical humanities program since 2009, when it established an endowed scholarship, followed by a $500,000 gift in 2013 that brought its scholarship fund contribution to $1 million.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}