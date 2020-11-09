Waco doctor, professor stresses the human in medical humanities

“If they’ve been here 10 or 15 years, there seems to be a good chance that they’ve been a patient,” he said.

Both her love for patients and passion for her work rub off on students, Hoy observed.

“She has this incredible love of patients transmitted in almost an osmotic way,” he said. “Students just absorb the love of patients from her,” he said. “And she loves taking care of the underserved. I remember she spoke to one of my classes and told them ‘We owe a debt of gratitude to the poor that we can never repay. So much of medicine has been learned from the poor.’”

Even today, Barron continues to see patients at the Family Health Center’s clinics, getting her Baylor students involved there to make them aware of a broader community.

A native Houstonian, Barron was the first in her family to go into medicine, which allowed her to combine a love of science with a desire to help others.

“Medicine involved your heart, your head and your hands,” she explained. She graduated from Baylor with a psychology degree, the school’s liberal arts core grounding her future medical studies. Barron then studied family medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center, now the UT McGovern Medical School.