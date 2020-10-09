Waco Fire Lt. Guillory aims to unseat attorney Houston in race for unexpired Waco ISD at-large term

“The district wasn’t just unprepared for COVID-19, it was unprepared for any disaster that would’ve required any type of remote learning,” he said. “We have the resources within our city to properly build out a remote platform for our students and teachers, and we need to get this done in the immediate future.”

Houston, who was on the board making these decisions for the spring and fall, said ever-changing state guidance this past summer hamstrung the district’s ability to plan for the fall semester, but once the board had direction, Waco ISD moved forward by establishing protocols for in-person and remote school. The district surveyed families during the summer to “get a pulse” on how many students would return in-person versus remotely and purchased enough devices for every student.

“Even given all of this planning, I think that it has been rough on both teachers and students,” she said. “It has been a lot better than the spring thanks to the tireless efforts of our teachers, staff and administration, but there are definitely some issues that still need to be addressed.”

About 91% of the district’s 14,500 students are considered economically disadvantaged. About 60% of the district’s students are Latino, 28.5% are Black and 8.7% are white, according to the TEA.