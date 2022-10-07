Waco High celebrates work on new school

Surrounded by signs of construction already underway, Waco Independent School District officials and supporters joined Waco and McLennan County representatives in a Waco High School groundbreaking Friday, a symbolic start to the district's first new high school in 14 years.

The $141 million high school, the capstone of a $355 million bond-funded construction project voters approved in November, will replace the existing Waco High on property across the street. The new school is expected to open in August 2025 with room for 2,150 students.

The bond project also includes a new Kendrick Elementary School on its current campus, a new Tennyson Middle School on its current campus, and a new G.W. Carver Middle School on the campus where the former G.W. Carver burned down shortly before last school year. The new Carver, which will take in all students from the combined G.W. Carver Indian Spring Middle School formed after the fire, is expected to open next fall, and work has begun on Tennyson.

A bulldozer and an excavator flanked the Waco High groundbreaking ceremony, surrounded by temporary fencing around the construction site. Mounds of dirt visible above the fence and sounds of an earthmoving machine in the background underlined the symbolic nature of the event.

Nearly 300 people attended the ceremony, including alumni from Richfield High School, Jefferson-Moore High School and Waco High School, which were consolidated into a single Waco High in 1986; Waco ISD trustees, administrators, faculty and staff; Waco High student leaders and the school's student Jazz Cats ensemble; Waco City Council members, McLennan County commissioners and other elected officials; and past principals John Dozier, Butch Luce, Ed Love, James Stewart and Lisa Saxenian.

Gray Television CEO Hilton Howell Jr., a 1980 Richfield High graduate, was the groundbreaking's keynote speaker and shared that not only he, but his father, uncles and brother are graduates of Waco or Richfield high schools.

He said the construction of a new Waco High speaks highly of a community that values education.

"I saw the school as it is and as it used to be. It's kind of time for a new school," Howell said. "I am a very proud son of the city, a proud graduate of the school and a proud participant of this day."

In her remarks, Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon praised the cooperation between the school district, city and county in making the property swaps that enabled new high school construction, construction of the county's Base multipurpose facility and other improvements at the Extraco Events Center, and new Little League fields for the city.

Kincannon said Waco schools play a crucial role in the city's well-being and future, and the cooperation needed to build a new Waco High also benefits the city.

"The reality is Waco's diversity is a source of strength," she said. "(A new Waco High) gives us an opportunity to continue to grow together as a community, and it will support a better future."

Kincannon said the district started two years ago on plans for a new Waco High and board members along the way have done well guiding the discussion and planning.

Waco High joins Lake Belton High School as the high schools whose construction Kincannon has overseen as a superintendent. In her years as an administrator, she also has presided over the construction of three middle schools, six elementary schools and related support facilities such as Paul Tyson Field, an agricultural barn and a high school swim center.

Waco ISD school board President Stephanie Korteweg and Waco High School Principal Sterlin McGruder said the new high school holds promise for the future. Waco High senior class President Kevin Redmond said Waco High has shaped a shy, overwhelmed freshman four years ago and given him confidence and focus.

"That young man was me," Redmond said. "Waco High was the place where the real Kevin came forth."

The new Waco High School continues a tradition that started in 1912 with the opening of the first Waco High School at Columbus Avenue and Eighth Street. That school saw its record enrollment of 2,565 students in 1939, with Waco's Black students then attending Moore High School. Richfield High was built in 1961 near Rich Field, a World War I Army airfield, at the cost of $2.5 million.

Waco High moved to a new building near McLennan Community College in 1971, the same year Jefferson-Moore High School opened. The three schools consolidated into a single Waco High on the Richfield campus in 1986. MCC owns and operates the 1971 Waco High building that is now a part of its campus, and the former Jefferson-Moore High School houses Carver Indian Spring Middle School. The original Richfield High School building will be torn down after the new Waco High opens.

University High School, the district's second high school, started as Waco Technical High School in 1946. Its original building near Interstate 35 and South Valley Mills Drive was replaced in 2008 with a new University High School on South New Road at a cost of $87 million.

Waco ISD trustees last week approved a deal with contractors that caps the new Waco High's construction costs at $140.5 million, keeping it within budget and its original construction timeline. Soaring costs for materials and services, however, had forced district planners, architect O'Connell Robertson and project manager Rogers-O'Brien to alter the building design and construction phasing to save money.

The changes include combining a staged construction strategy into a single phase and an adapted design that shifts the main building, relocates a central utilities plant and reduces exterior walls. The single-phase construction will mean an earlier teardown of the high school's performing arts center, requiring some of the school's theater and choir students to use alternate spaces for a year-and-a-half.