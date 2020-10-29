 Skip to main content
Waco High royalty
Waco High School crowned Remond “Rich” O’Neal and Khloe Turnbull as its 2020 Homecoming king and queen at last Friday’s game with Duncanville at Waco ISD Stadium.
