Waco High School campus to remain closed until Nov. 30; Rapoport, Connally also extend closures

Waco High School will not resume its in-person classes until after Thanksgiving week because of a large number of teachers sidelined by the resurgent COVID-19 outbreak, school officials announced late Friday.

Waco High was set to reopen its campus Monday along with University High School after they closed this week because of staff shortages. Waco Independent School District arranged for COVID-19 testing at both campuses Friday in preparation for a return to school.

But as of Friday, it appeared more than 20 Waco High teachers would be unable to show up for in-person classes next week because they tested positive for the virus or were in quarantine, Waco High School Principal James Stewart said in message Friday to families and staff.

“The number of employees who are out next week would make it difficult to adequately supervise in-person students and safely re-open the campus for in-person instruction,” Stewart wrote. “With that in mind, we made the decision to extend remote learning for all students through Thanksgiving Break.”

G.W. Carver Middle School, which shifted to online-only learning Nov. 5, also will not reopen its doors until Nov. 30 because of the pandemic. Lake Air Montessori Magnet School reopened Thursday and Indian Spring Middle School reopened Friday after weeklong closures.