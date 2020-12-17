 Skip to main content
Waco High School to close Friday after COVID-19 setbacks
Waco High School to close Friday after COVID-19 setbacks

Waco High students walk outside the school at lunchtime in this photo from October.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

Waco High School will close its campus Friday and shift classes online for the last day of school this semester because of a teacher shortage related to COVID-19, officials said.

Waco High school joins University High School, Cesar Chavez Middle School and South Waco Elementary in the list of Waco campuses closed because of the pandemic this week. Friday is the last day of school before the holiday break, and all Waco Independent School District campuses are expected to reopen Jan. 5.

Waco High Principal James Stewart said COVID-19 cases and quarantines made it increasingly difficult to staff the campus.

“Yesterday and today, two more people at our campus have reported testing positive for COVID-19," he said in a letter to parents Thursday. "At this time, we are expecting at least 36 teachers to be out tomorrow, and most of those teachers are quarantining after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus."

All Waco High School students have electronic devices to carry home for online instruction and may check out hotspots if they lack internet service.

