Waco High shuts down for the week; 196 new COVID cases reported

Waco High School is the fifth school in Waco Independent School District to close its doors to students and staff after several people on campus tested positive for COVID-19 and dozens of teachers are in quarantine, the district announced Monday afternoon.
The high school will pivot to remote-only instruction until at least Nov. 16, according to a letter from Principal James Stewart to families and staff. Waco High dismissed at 1 p.m. Monday, sending home some 1,000 students who were attending in person.
“We started the school day with 21 teachers out following close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, waiting for test results or for other reasons,” Stewart said in the letter. “Since then, we learned that another person, who has been on our campus, tested positive and that 11 more teachers will have to quarantine as a result.”
Waco High had reported 14 cases among students and eight among staff members, as of noon Monday, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard.
Superintendent Susan Kincannon said in a Zoom press conference Monday afternoon that Waco ISD has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past several days among students and staff members. Since school started Sept. 8, the district has reported 153 positive cases, with more possible as contact tracing continues.
Waco High’s closure comes on the heels of four others, including University High, Lake Air Montessori, Indian Spring Middle and G.W. Carver Middle School. All initially closed and switched to online-only instruction because so many teachers were in quarantine and not enough substitutes were available to fill their positions and maintain physical distance between students in classrooms.
But Carver will be closed longer than the other campuses, extending its closure from Thursday to Nov. 30, the day students return from Thanksgiving break, based on guidance from Dr. Farley Verner, health authority for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
In a letter, Verner urged Carver to close its campus from Nov. 5 through Nov. 20 because of an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff, while also recommending all students and staff get tested for the disease before returning to campus.
“They had enough COVID-19 cases to recommend that is was necessary to control the outbreak with a full quarantine time period rather than a 5-day pause," he said.
Carver had reported three cases among students and 15 among staff members, as of noon Monday, according to the Waco ISD COVID-19 dashboard.
Texas schools generally can only switch to remote-only instruction for up to five days in response to COVID-19 infections and continue to receive full state funding, according to Texas Education Agency guidelines. Campuses closed on the order of public health officials that continue to offer remote instruction, however, can continue to receive full funding, and schools can apply for waivers.
Waco ISD received a special waiver from TEA to allow Carver to operate on a remote-only basis through Nov. 19 and still be fully funded by the state, Kincannon said, although the school will have to make up missed instructional minutes to cover Nov. 20. Carver will use one of the school holidays typically reserved for bad weather days to make up the time.
This is the second time Waco High, University High and Carver Middle School have closed this school year due to COVID-19 disruptions.
Lake Air Montessori Magnet School plans to return to in-person classes Thursday. The campus had reported 10 COVID-19 cases among students and one case in a staff member as of noon Monday, according to the district's dashboard.
Indian Spring Middle School plans to return Friday. The campus had reported five cases among students and two in staff members, according to the district's dashboard.
University High School plans to reopen its campus Nov. 16. The campus had reported 12 cases among students, 11 among staff and one visitor, according to the district's dashboard.
Students without internet access at home received mobile hotspots before leaving campus. Technical assistance for students’ Chromebooks, iPads, laptops and mobile hotspots is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 254-284-1072.
The schools are working closely with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, and the campuses will be cleaned and sanitized with hospital-grade disinfectants before they reopen, officials said.
McGregor High School also is closed this week and will reopen Nov. 16, after 10 people on campus tested positive for COVID-19 and another 67 students were placed on quarantine, according to the McGregor ISD Facebook page.
McLennan County
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Monday that two more people had died from COVID-19 complications and 196 more people have tested positive for the disease.
That brings the county death toll to 164 people. The most recent deaths reported include an 87-year-old white woman and a 68-year-old white man.
The health district received 89 positive test results Sunday and 107 on Monday, leaving the total case count at 11,289. An estimated 829 people are currently sick with the disease, up from 675 on Friday, when the health district issued a public health alert, warning of increasing COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Waco hospitals were treating 72 COVID-19 patients on Monday, including 54 McLennan County residents and 11 people who are on ventilators. On Friday, the hospitals were treating 60 COVID-19 patients.
The county’s testing positivity rate had increased to 12% by Sunday on a rolling seven-day average basis, after remaining at 6% since mid-last month. The positivity rate dropped slightly as the average number of tests conducted daily increased in mid-October. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to offer free tests daily at multiple sites in the county.
