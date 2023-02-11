Waco High School officials are tightening security after multiple students were caught with weapons and other prohibited items in recent weeks.

New security measures starting this month will limit students to a single entrance, require transparent backpacks and stricter enforcement of student identification badges.

Metal detectors will be installed in upcoming weeks, as will vaping detectors in school restrooms. Police with detection dogs will make more frequent visits to campus, and random checks of student backpacks also will increase.

Starting Monday, Waco High students will have to enter through the school's Cooper Wing entrance. Buses that let students off at the 44th Street entrance now will do so closer to the Cooper Wing entrance, and two-way traffic on Colcord Avenue and 44th Street will help access for parents dropping off students.

Transparent backpacks will be required beginning Feb. 21, and the district will work with outside groups to help provide them. Waco High would be the second Waco ISD campus requiring transparent backpacks after Carver Indian Spring Middle School implemented a similar policy before the start of school last fall. The middle school is part of the Transformation Waco charter district within Waco ISD.

A district statement says security measures similar to those adopted at Waco High will be expanded to all secondary campuses, though it does not specify a timeline.

The Waco High security changes were detailed in a letter that Waco High Principal Sterlin McGruder sent to parents and guardians last week. The district statement regarding the new security measures says four weapons had been confiscated since January and school authorities had noted an increase in other prohibited items as well.

No details of the confiscations were given, other than school officials determined students were carrying the weapons for protection outside of school hours and off of the school campus. The district statement says weapon possession on a school campus can lead to criminal charges and student expulsion, but does not say whether any students had been charged or expelled.

Last month, Waco ISD police took a 16-year-old at Waco High into custody after school officials noticed he was not a student there, searched his backpack and found a gun, officials reported at the time. McGruder said in a statement at the time that the teen "was there with another student who may be a relative" and there was no indication he intended to harm anyone. He was taken into custody on a third-degree felony charge of unlawful carry of a weapon.

Reports of student violence at Waco High have come before Waco ISD trustees at several board meetings over the last year. During a December meeting, they heard several Waco High staff members concerned about fighting, non-Waco High students on campus, unpunished vaping and a lack of personnel to control situations.