Waco hospitalizations reach new high; Waco ISD, Midway report some improvement

COVID-19 numbers have lessened slightly for area school districts while hospitalizations crept up from 182 patients to a new high of 202.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 255 new cases Saturday, 87 new cases Sunday and 181 new cases on Monday, bringing the active cases in the county to 1,435 and the cumulative case count to 38,015.

There are 202 people in McLennan County hospitals with COVID-19, 152 of whom are county residents and 54 of whom occupy ICU beds.

Another six people have died, bringing the local death toll to 578. They were a 42-year old Hispanic man, a 41-year-old Hispanic woman, a 70-year old white woman, a 72-year old Black man, a 62-year old white woman and a 54-year old man of unknown ethnicity.

The percentage of patients in McLennan County hospitals who are unvaccinated was 89% on Monday, the lowest it’s been since Aug. 24. Out of the 50 ventilators in use, COVID-19 patients are relying on 39. China Spring has the highest incidence rate per 100,000 residents with 581 cases.

The new cases are mostly between the ages of 11 and 19, followed by the 1 to 10 age group and the 20 to 29 age group. The health district reported 2% are 1 year old or younger.

