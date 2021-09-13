Waco hospitalizations reach new high; Waco ISD, Midway report some improvement

COVID-19 numbers have lessened slightly for area school districts while hospitalizations crept up from 182 patients to a new high of 202.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 255 new cases Saturday, 87 new cases Sunday and 181 new cases on Monday, bringing the active cases in the county to 1,435 and the cumulative case count to 38,015.
There are 202 people in McLennan County hospitals with COVID-19, 152 of whom are county residents and 54 of whom occupy ICU beds.
Another six people have died, bringing the local death toll to 578. They were a 42-year old Hispanic man, a 41-year-old Hispanic woman, a 70-year old white woman, a 72-year old Black man, a 62-year old white woman and a 54-year old man of unknown ethnicity.
The percentage of patients in McLennan County hospitals who are unvaccinated was 89% on Monday, the lowest it’s been since Aug. 24. Out of the 50 ventilators in use, COVID-19 patients are relying on 39. China Spring has the highest incidence rate per 100,000 residents with 581 cases.
The new cases are mostly between the ages of 11 and 19, followed by the 1 to 10 age group and the 20 to 29 age group. The health district reported 2% are 1 year old or younger.
There were 8,140 new confirmed cases in Texas on Monday and 46 more deaths, bringing the active case count to 303,932 and death toll to 58,901. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas have been above 13,000 since Aug. 21 and decreased to 13,065 on Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Waco ISD began the school day with no new cases on any of its campuses or among employees but had 32 new cases by Monday evening. The district has had 567 cases total since Aug 1.
Waco ISD spokesman Josh Wucher said the response to the school’s mask requirement from parents has been “overwhelmingly positive” and the district’s active case count has been declining since it was put in place.
“We saw that when the requirement to wear masks inside our buildings was initially announced, and we saw it again after the attorney general made threats on Facebook last week,” Wucher said.
Midway ISD spokeswoman Traci Marlin said the school’s active case count has decreased by about half over the last week. Marlin said it’s still too early to tell what caused the improvement. She also said it could be short-lived if students did a lot of traveling over the Labor Day weekend.
On Monday there were 200 Midway students attending classes while at home temporarily. Another 76 students have been attending class remotely. Both sets of students have been learning virtually since the district brought remote learning back two weeks ago.
McGregor ISD reported 15 active cases on Monday, a decrease from last week.