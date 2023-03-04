More one-on-one and small group instruction has started to shrink the number of Waco Independent School District students more than two grade levels behind in reading and math skills, a school administrator told trustees during a recent meeting.

Results are showing from two years of the district’s academic intervention plan, with more students gaining ground in the effort to bring them up to grade level, said Kourtni Parnell, Waco ISD’s director of intervention services.

Fall testing showed that of the roughly 2,000 students in grades 1-12 who started the year two grade levels or more behind in reading and math, more than 350 had narrowed that gap to close within grade level by the holiday break, and another 300 moved up a grade level equivalent.

The district uses testing to identify students whose academic performance is lagging behind their peers and then focuses supplemental instruction to help them catch up. Tier 1 students, those in need of a little help, receive extra instruction from their teachers in their regular classroom. Tier 2 students, who are a year below grade level or who have failed the STAAR test, get additional attention in small groups led by their classroom teacher or through more time devoted to strengthening reading or math skills.

Tier 3 students, more than two grade levels behind or who have failed the STAAR test more than once, receive help from an intervention teacher. Special education and some students with dyslexia are in a separate intervention category.

The district has 42 supplemental intervention teachers in reading and another 30 in math.

Waco ISD has 2,062 students in Tier 3 reading interventions, including 1,080 elementary school students, 534 middle school students and 448 high school students. In math, 1,775 students are in Tier 3 interventions, including 759 elementary school students, 608 middle school students and 408 high school students.

Parnell said fall testing showed encouraging growth for students in intervention programs. In testing conducted between September 2022 and February 2023, 396 students had advanced from Tier 3 to Tier 2 in reading skills while 356 students progressed from Tier 3 to Tier 1. During that same period, 351 students moved from Tier 3 to 2 in math and 350 from Tier 3 to 1.

She said special attention has been paid to students who are fourth graders now, because pandemic disruptions beginning nearly three years ago hit just as those students would have been learning fundamental reading skills in first grade. As a result, intervention instruction since then has included an emphasis on phonics, word assembly and other reading strategies.

Many students reading on the kindergarten level when they were second graders now are still about a year behind, but tests showed faster than average improvement over the last three months.

Intervention strategies for middle school students made intervention instruction a daily supplement, while special math and reading lab classes were created for ninth and 10th grade students who failed their eighth grade STAAR tests.