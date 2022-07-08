Waco ISD adds licensed counselor for employees' mental health support

Waco Independent School District employees looking for mental health support can draw upon an in-district professional counselor this school year thanks to a collaboration between the district and Ascension Medical Group Providence.

The collaboration, funded through federal COVID-19 relief money, will place a licensed professional counselor from Providence at the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy, 7200 Viking Drive, for the next three years. Ascension Providence interviewed and hired Houston counselor Tyler Tomek for the position, and he will start July 25.

Waco ISD superintendent Susan Kincannon said the idea of an in-district counselor came from discussions between district and Ascension officials about a year ago when the two organizations were looking at responses to COVID-19 and its impact on district employees and students.

The in-house counselor will provide individual and group counseling, behavioral health screenings, expedited referrals, staff training and support in crisis situations. The services will be free for Waco ISD employees.

Details such as how employee visits would be scheduled, given that many in the district are required to be on their campuses for most of the school day, or how an employee could cover multiple visits required for some counseling and therapy are yet to be determined.

"We haven't figured that out yet. … It's obviously something we've never done," Kincannon said.

She said she is confident the district could find ways to accommodate employees wanting to take advantage of the mental health support services.

Having a licensed counselor as a district resource could provide opportunities for small group or campus workshops in mental health self-care, Kincannon said. The counseling project will report to the district's assistant superintendent for student services and support.

A press release announcing the in-district counselor says Tomek has eight years' experience including private practice, intake and outpatient services. He specializes in issues of depression, anxiety, stress, self-esteem and major life transitions.

"We're excited to be providing this service," Kincannon said.