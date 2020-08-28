Waco ISD adopts lower tax rate, but savings unlikely for homeowners

The Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously this week to lower the district’s tax rate, although that decrease will not translate into savings for the average homeowner, finance officials said.

Increasing property values likely will negate any savings the tax rates may have provided, according to school finance officials and preliminary property value estimates from the McLennan County Appraisal District.

The Waco ISD board voted to adopt a tax rate of $1.26 per $100 valuation, which is lower than last fiscal year’s rate of $1.30.

The slightly lower tax rate probably will not save Waco ISD households any money though because the average taxable value of a residence has increased by roughly $10,000, or almost 10%, since last fiscal year, according to the appraisal district. The tax rate of $1.26 per $100 valuation would increase annual property taxes on a home of the district’s average value, $117,499, by about $92 compared to the bill for an average-value home last year.