Waco ISD adopts lower tax rate

The Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously this week to lower the district's tax rate, although that decrease will not translate into savings for the average homeowner, finance officials said.
Increasing property values likely will negate any savings the tax rates may have provided, according to school finance officials and preliminary property value estimates from the McLennan County Appraisal District.
The Waco ISD board voted to adopt a tax rate of $1.26 per $100 valuation, which is lower than last fiscal year’s rate of $1.30.
The slightly lower tax rate probably will not save Waco ISD households any money though because the average taxable value of a residence has increased by roughly $10,000, or almost 10%, since last fiscal year, according to the appraisal district. The tax rate of $1.26 per $100 valuation would increase annual property taxes on a home of the district’s average value, $117,499, by about $92 compared to the bill for an average-value home last year.
The higher property values are not unique to Waco ISD households. After facing delays in the appraisal protest process because of COVID-19, the McLennan County Appraisal District released certified estimates early this month showing countywide appraisals for 2020 rose to more than $19 billion, a 4.83% increase. Appraisals each year are based on values as of January.
Waco ISD trustees also adopted a budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, dipping into its fund balance, essentially a reserve fund of unassigned money, to fill in gaps from decreased revenue.
The district expects to receive almost $4 million less in local, state and federal revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year compared to this year, with the largest cuts coming from state revenue sources, said Sheryl Davis, assistant superintendent for finance and operations. The district expects to receive about $3 million less in state revenue.
Waco ISD’s proposed budget calls for $160,532,322 in expected revenue and $165,092,269 in expenditures, leaving a budget deficit of almost $5 million.
Separately, the in-district charter system that operates five Waco ISD campuses under an 1882 partnership, Transformation Waco, also expects to dip into its fund balance for the 2020-21 fiscal year because of a drop in state revenue and increased costs related to the pandemic, such as personal protective equipment and Chromebooks and hotspots for all students learning remotely.
Transformation Waco does not receive any local revenue from property taxes, like Waco ISD, because it is considered a charter school system. It expects to receive $852,108 less in state revenue compared to last school year.
In all, Transformation Waco expects to receive $19,977,909 in state revenue and to spend $20,705,833 for the 2020-21 school year, pulling in $727,924 from its fund balance to cover that gap.
Additionally, the in-district charter received an almost $5.8 million implementation grant two years ago, when Transformation Waco partnered with Waco ISD. It had until Aug. 30 to spend that money, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, Transformation Waco has another year to spend what is left of the grant money. It almost $1 million left from the grant to budget.
