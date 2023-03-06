Monday was the last day to file for the Waco Independent School District board’s District 5 position in the May 6 election. With the final filing Friday by WISD alumna and former employee Abigail Ramirez, the race now has three candidates in the special election.

Ramirez, 29, will face Jim Patton, 58, and Ashley Stone, 35, in the race for the unexpired term left vacant by Trustee Emily Iazzetti. Iazzetti announced in mid-February she would resign effective May 6, citing a move for her family at the end of the school year. The board voted at the time that a special election and the general election would be held jointly.

Ramirez, a graphics and communications specialist at Education Service Center Region 12, is a 25-year resident of the Richland Hills neighborhood. She is a Waco ISD alumna, attending Parkdale Elementary School and Tennyson Middle School before graduating from Waco High School in 2011.

After graduating from Baylor University and spending a year in Austin, Ramirez said she came back to Waco and worked in district communications from 2018 to 2022. When her position with Waco ISD was eliminated, Ramirez said though she loved the district, she accepted another job in educational communications with ESC Region 12.

Ramirez said she was first introduced to the board while working with it as a communications specialist. She said although she never saw herself serving on a board, she feels she’s ready for it, thinking back to a time in fifth grade when a Waco ISD student teacher recognized the natural leader in her.

If elected, Ramirez said her goals for the district include bringing more support to teachers and staff, advocating for equitable resources, and increasing community engagement and buy-in.

She said she’s a strong believer in the phrase “it takes a village to raise a child,” and by getting communities and families more involved, she believes the district will continue to see positive results with positive buy-in. Ramirez said she also hopes to see more promotion of resources the district already has to see those programs thrive and expand.

Also in the May 6 election, at-large Place 7 incumbent Angelo Ochoa, a 43-year-old investment advisor, will face 62-year-old Peaches Henry, a McLennan County Community College professor and president of the Waco NAACP chapter.

District 3 Trustee Jose Vidaña is unopposed for a second three-year term.

The deadline to register to vote in the May 6 election is April 6. Early voting will start April 24. Election Day is on a Saturday, and less than 10% of eligible voters typically turn out for May elections in McLennan County.