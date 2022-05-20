Waco ISD approves $3.7 million in pay hikes even as budget cuts loom

Waco Independent School District teachers will see an extra $1,675 in their salaries next year with increases for staff members as well after trustees unanimously approved $3.7 million in pay increases Thursday night.

The salary hike came even as district administrators discussed ways to trim some $5 million from the budget in light of anticipated state revenue cuts.

The salary plan also increases starting teacher salaries to $51,475, an increase of $1,225, according to a presentation by Daniel Lopez, assistant superintendent for human resources.

The approved proposal also raises salaries for administrators, professionals, paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff an average of 3%. The plan increases stipends offered to bilingual teachers, Future Educators Academy teachers, a special education visually impaired teacher, a lead speech-language pathologist and for staff involved in athletic events, audiovisual production and photography.

Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon told the board the salary increase was presented to trustees earlier than usual in hopes of helping the district's goals of hiring and retaining teachers. Trustees passed the pay increases without discussion.

The Waco ISD action follows a similar measure last month by the Midway ISD school board, which approved a $2.3 million salary increase for district teachers and employees.

With Thursday's action, Waco ISD salaries will remain above those of Midway, its suburban neighbor. Midway teachers will now start at $47,100, up $1,000 from the current budget year. Midway teachers with 10 years experience will see their salaries increase from $50,789 to $52,385, while Waco teachers at that level will make $56,225.

In remarks to the board at the beginning of Thursday's meeting and before the board's vote, Waco ISD math and science teacher Peter Helstrom urged trustees to consider more than a 3% hike, citing higher salaries and stipends for graduate degrees offered by nearby districts.

If the district could not match those salaries, those like him who choose to stay with the district "essentially are taking a pay cut," he said.

The Waco ISD salary increases are the latest efforts to boost teacher pay after two years of pandemic disruptions. Last summer, the administration, with board approval, earmarked $8.1 million in federal COVID-19 relief money for retention bonuses of $10,000, distributed in three payments beginning in December 2022. Another $500,000 was set aside for custodian and cafeteria worker retention bonuses also starting in December 2022.

Last month, Waco ISD recognized the first cohort of teachers awarded state-funded Teacher Incentive Allotments. Those allotments can add up to $31,000 in additional salary for those who meet certain teaching criteria. That number will expand over the next five years of the TIA program, or longer if state legislators extend it.

Enrollment lower

Trustee approval of district pay increases Thursday night followed a discussion of the impact of reduced state funding due to a dip in WISD school attendance this year.

Chief Finance Officer Sheryl Davis told the board that a projected lower enrollment of 14,020 students for next fall, based in part on lower attendance this spring, could cost the district several million dollars in state revenue.

Newly installed District 4 Trustee Jonathan Grant asked if the district is studying the reasons for enrollment declines over the last few years. The superintendent said that while program quality, poor academic ratings and subpar facilities were the most common reasons given before the pandemic, the last few years have seen more students move out of state or to home or charter schools.

The anticipated loss in state funds is leading administrators to cut some $5 million from the district's budget for next school year, a figure Kincannon said would still enable the extra expense of higher salaries without requiring a heavy use of the district fund balance.

Among the cuts Kincannon suggested:

$1.3 million from the administration building and centralized services, which could include up to 17 positions

$1.2 million through attrition of teaching positions not needed in part due to lower student enrollment; having campuses cut their budgets 10% in non-payroll expenses

$1.6 million by reassigning 37 first- and second-grade literacy aides and 14 library aides to other positions in the district

$500,000 by reducing secondary administrative and non-classroom professional positions.

"Those are hard cuts to make, but they're not gutting any programs," she told the board.

Trustee Keith Guillory asked if the district would forsee more budget cuts needed for the next two or three years, and the superintendent said it was likely.

Davis told the board that the district is seeing a 29.3% increase in property valuation this year, with $9.8 billion in certified valuations. The district will lose $202 million in taxable valuation due to the recently passed expansion of the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000, but the higher valuation may still lead to a lower tax rate. State tax guidelines and compression formulas calculate a Voter Approved Rate of $1.174 per $100, compared to the current $1.244.

Presently the district is $6.9 million over its $166.5 million base budget, in part due to construction of the new Tyson Field and a walk-in freezer for child nutrition services, but much of that overage can be drawn from the district's $46.7 million fund balance, as previously discussed with trustees, Davis said.

New trustees

Thursday's meeting saw the swearing-in of new trustees Angelo Ochoa and Jonathan Grant and incumbent Emily Iazzetti after their success in the May 7 election. Ochoa won the at-large seat, Grant the District 4 position, and Iazzetti was unopposed for her District 5 seat.

Board vice president and District 2 trustee Stephanie Korteweg presided over the board meeting in place of board president and District 4 trustee Angela Tekell, who was not present. Thursday closed Tekell's 12 years as school trustee, leaving Korteweg the board's senior member with seven years as a trustee.

Trustees named Korteweg as board president, District 3 trustee Jose Vidaña as vice president and District 1 trustee Jeremy Davis as board secretary for the upcoming year.

