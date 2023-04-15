Waco Independent School District at-large Trustee Angelo Ochoa’s first year on the school board showed him progress can be slow and complicated, but he said the district is heading in the right direction on teacher compensation and school safety.

Peaches Henry, his challenger in the May 6 Waco ISD elections, said the district needs to pay much more attention to student behavior and academic loss, teachers’ perception of school safety and workload, and community involvement, all issues magnified and worsened by the pandemic.

Ochoa, 43, won election last May to the remaining year of the at-large position vacated by Trustee Cary DuPuy in November 2021, defeating the Rev. Marlon Jones 1,912 votes to 1,460, or 57% to 43%. Trustee Keith Guillory holds the district’s other at-large seat. The at-large seats represent the district as a whole, while the other five seats represent specific portions of the district.

That first year as trustee showed Ochoa, an investment adviser, the importance of collaboration and cooperation, he said.

“You’re only as good as all of us,” Ochoa said. “If you’re not good at working well with others, listening and being in a supportive role, you won’t be effective.”

He said his ability to do so is an important consideration in his bid for reelection, and he feels he has a successful working relationship with the superintendent, fellow board members, teachers and support staff in the district.

Ochoa credited Superintendent Susan Kincannon for her work in student academic achievement, sports, after school programs and building construction.

“I have a much deeper appreciation of the work a superintendent does. She’s one of the hardest working persons I have seen,” he said. “She’s not only doing it, but doing it well.”

Ochoa, a former University High School teacher and husband to a Waco ISD elementary school teacher, said board and administration actions over the last year have boosted teacher and staff salaries: $3.7 million for salary increases, leading to the highest beginning public teacher salary in McLennan County; almost 100 teachers have qualified for state Teacher Incentive Allotment salary boosts; retention and signing bonuses; even a $300 allowance for teachers’ classroom expenditures.

Henry, however, said it is not all about the money where teachers are concerned. Teachers are also concerned by issues of safety, comfort and time, concerns the district should listen to and respect.

The district should hold students to high academic standards, but realize the factors, in and out of school, that can affect student performance and well-being such as safety and mental health, Henry said. She teaches English at McLennan Community College, including some Waco ISD students in dual credit classes, and has more than 30 years’ teaching experience.

Henry, 62, said she is running for school board to move her outside support of education to an internal position where she can bring her educational and community experience to bear.

“I’ve been working from the outside and not inside, at the table. I want to understand the system from the inside and how I can help,” she said.

While the Place 7 at-large seat was open for election last year, Henry said she was not in a position to handle the financial and time commitments of both the election and board membership. She said with public education under attack on state and national levels, now proved a good time to run.

“I think we’re in a moment when school board members need to be champions for public education,” Henry said.

She said one threat to public education is the vouchers and education savings accounts plan advocated by Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and other Texas Republican leaders that would allow parents to steer tax revenue normally directed to public schools to private schools.

“We need to let our legislators know this is harmful,” she said.

Henry, known to many Waco residents for her work as president of the Waco NAACP chapter, said the district needs to address the underlying trauma experienced by students and teachers during the pandemic, which disrupted instruction, caused the deaths of family members and friends, and created emotional stress.

The pandemic not only caused academic losses from which many students are still struggling to recover, but emotional and behavioral issues that underlie some of the violence experienced at some schools, Henry said. She said the district’s decision to replace the behavioral specialists on many campuses with instructional specialists and security guards has contributed to an uptick in student fighting and weapon possession seen in the last year or so.

Student and teacher safety became a more prominent issue discussed by Waco ISD trustees over the last year, with questions over the design of new schools and reports of student violence brought before the board.

Ochoa started his time as trustee after the board had unanimously approved the designs of Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Tennyson Middle School. After the May 24, 2022, Uvalde school shooting, fellow trustees Guillory and Jeremy Davis called for a reconsideration of the floor-to-ceiling glass panels for interior classrooms facing hallways. Their repeated calls to change the glass panels of Austin architectural firm O’Connell Robertson‘s design drew support from teachers and community members at subsequent meetings. The board twice rejected by 5-2 votes motions to change the approved designs, with Guillory and Davis outvoted each time.

Revisiting the previously approved school designs months after construction contracts have been signed, materials ordered and building underway could cost millions of dollars and delay long-planned school openings, Ochoa said, giving trustees and the district a black eye in the view of voters who had approved the $355 million bond package to build the schools.

Ochoa said the new schools will offer multiple layers of security, from perimeter fencing to limited points of access to lockdown protocols intended to confine intruders to small spaces. He also said state funding for school safety is woefully short of what it could be to help local districts.

He said solving the problem of student violence cannot be limited to schools, and he was alarmed to hear from a Waco student about the ease of getting a weapon and a perceived need for it when off-campus.

“(Violence) is not a Waco ISD thing,” Ochoa said. “It’s a Waco thing, a Waco police thing, too. If we want serious solutions, it will take the community.”

Henry also said violence is a communitywide issue.

“We need to ask the question why a child is prepared to bring a gun to school,” she said.

Solving such multifaceted problems requires more bodies in schools, some of which the community is ready to supply. Her experience in setting up and running several student tutoring and support programs several years ago found willing volunteers, a resource the district should utilize more.

The question to ask is not about the cost of public education, but its value, Henry said.

“How do we value the education of a child? What kind of society do we want to develop?” she said. “Public education is the key to success for our city, our county, our state and our nation.”

While cautioning that there is no “magic bag of money” for school funding, Ochoa agreed.

“The future of Waco is sitting in Waco ISD classrooms right now,” he said.

Both Ochoa and Henry said public attention paid to district problems and shortcomings often overlooks the district’s success in preparing thousands of Waco students for college and jobs.

Ochoa’s four children attend Waco High School, Atlas Academy at Tennyson Middle School and Hillcrest Elementary School.

Henry’s son, a Waco ISD product who graduated from Waco High School in 2013, went on to the University of Texas at Austin then law school and now is an attorney practicing elder law in New York City.

Campaign finance

In a campaign finance report covering Jan. 15 through April 6, Ochoa reported $6,307.38 in political contributions, with 35 itemized contributions between $25 and $1,000, and $4,234.76 in expenditures. The largest contribution was $1,000 from Jodi Duron, of Elgin. Ochoa did not report any unitemized contributions.

In a campaign finance report covering Jan. 10 through March 27, Henry reported $9,525 in political contributions, with 66 itemized contributions between $10 and $500, and $1,680 in unitemized contributions, which can be up to $90 each. She reported $11,196.64 in expenditures. The largest contributions were $500 from Michelle and Andrew Tuegel, of Dallas, and $500 from Betty Bauer, of Waco.

Voting

Early voting in the May 6 city and school elections will start April 24. Voters can cast early ballots at the McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St.; Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.; West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.; and Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court.

Early voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 through April 28; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29, May 1 and May 2.

Twenty-one Election Day polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6, a Saturday.

The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail for voters who qualify is 5 p.m. April 25. Visit mclennanvotes.com for more information.