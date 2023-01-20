Waco ISD attendance rebounding from pandemic drop

Student attendance at Waco Independent School District schools this fall rose across the board, pulling the district closer to its pre-pandemic average and possibly saving it more than $2 million in state revenue.

Ricky Edison, the district's director of student attendance and outreach, told the school board Thursday that a districtwide push to boost attendance, one funded by more than a half million dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funding, had succeeded in starting to regain attendance affected by the pandemic.

Attendance in the 14,000-student district this fall hit 91.7%, an increase of 3.1 percentage points over the previous year. Districtwide attendance remains lower than the 94.6% average of the last full school year before the pandemic, but Edison said he feels the momentum forward could be sustained.

Every Waco ISD school showed improved attendance in the fall, with J.H. Hines Elementary School having the highest increase among elementary schools, Cesar Chavez Middle School the highest among middle schools and University High School the highest among high schools. University High also had higher attendance each day of the fall compared to last year.

Secondary schools have been slower than primary schools to recover in attendance. Secondary students often have jobs competing for school time, have control over their transportation and found attendance habits derailed during months of online instruction at home.

To boost attendance, schools offered incentives such as prizes and parties. Parent-campus liaisons contacted chronically absent students, and some school employees were paid extra for attendance-related efforts.

"This is getting kids back into the routine of going to school that was turned upside down because of COVID," Edison said.

Federal COVID-19 funding totaling $568,644 supported the district's attendance recovery efforts, and Edison said that Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding would continue next school year.

Student attendance determines a major portion of state educational funding, and the drop in Waco ISD attendance last year forced officials to adjust the district's budget to accommodate a loss of several million dollars.

Should Waco ISD maintain its current attendance average to the end of the school year, it could mean $2.4 million in state revenue, Edison said.