Waco Independent School District trustees voted Thursday night to call a special election for the District 5 seat Trustee Emily Iazzetti soon will resign.

The election will take place May 6, when voters also will be choosing trustees for the at-large Place 7 and District 3 positions, in regularly scheduled races.

Filing for the District 5 election opens at 8 a.m. Friday and continues through 5 p.m. March 5. Filing for the other two seats ends at 5 p.m. Friday.

Iazzetti, elected to her District 5 seat last May, announced her intention to resign this week, effective May 6, as her family will be moving to the Austin area after the school year ends.

Also Thursday, the Waco ISD board heard Superintendent Susan Kincannon outline new security measures for Waco High School that will start soon and expand to the district's other secondary schools.

The push to tighten school security comes after four weapon confiscations from students at Waco High since the beginning of the spring term.

The district is looking seriously at adding metal detectors for the secondary schools, such as artificial intelligence-assisted detectors now used at Killeen high schools, and several board members said they are more open to the idea now than in the past.

The new security measures also include required clear backpacks for secondary students, starting with Waco High on Tuesday, but expanding to all secondary schools on March 13, after spring break, Kincannon said. The district already has ordered more than 4,000 backpacks to provide to students. Community groups including Family of Faith Worship Center, Communities in Schools and the Waco NAACP have agreed to add a total of more than 2,000 more.

Waco High administrators also will tighten enforcement of a requirement for students to wear their ID badges, and vaping detectors, already in use at University High, will be employed at Waco High, Kincannon said.

Trustee Jeremy Davis, who represents District 1, said he was not "the biggest fan" of metal detectors in the past, but has found students and teachers more accepting of the idea. District 4 Trustee Jonathan Grant said the Waco High counselors, teachers and administrators who had communicated with him on the issue all urged implementation of metal detectors and clear backpacks to beef up school security.

Board President Stephanie Korteweg said she is impressed at the readiness of the community to support the district and its students.

Iazzetti is the latest Waco ISD board member to resign before the completion of a term. She was initially appointed to the District 5 seat in August 2021 after Trustee Allen Sykes resigned the month before, winning election to her seat last May.

Ochoa was elected to his at-large seat last May in a special election called after Trustee Cary DuPuy resigned in November 2021.

Two Waco ISD trustees resigned their positions in May 2019, with Larry Perez stepping down due to health reasons and Pat Atkins moving out of town.