Waco ISD board discusses school violence

Questions of student violence and safety dominated the Waco Independent School District board meeting Thursday.

Teachers and board members said anecdotal accounts of fights at Waco High School contrast with administrative data on student suspensions.

A long-running discussion of the safety of school designs for the new Waco High School and G.W. Carver and Tennyson middle schools also returned in the meeting, with trustees again rebuffing a move to reconsider those designs by the same 5-2 vote taken at previous board meetings.

Rachelle Warren, assistant superintendent for student services and support, and Suzanne Hamilton, executive director for student services, presented trustees with charts detailing days of student suspensions and the number of incidents leading to suspensions at each school, along with charts showing the number of specific types of violent incidents and drug-related incidents at district schools over the last five years. Trustees Jeremy Davis and Keith Guillory had requested the information at a previous board meeting.

Year-to-date figures for Waco High show 205 incidents leading to 298 days of in-school suspension and 263 incidents leading to 601 days of out-of-school suspension. University High School had 239 incidents with 280 days of in-school suspension and 105 incidents with 234 days of out-of-school suspension. Only one incident characterized as a violent criminal act was reported for this year, at G.W Carver Indian Spring United Middle School.

Year-to-date figures show six incidents of student assaults of other students at Waco High and one at University High, in addition to one incident of a student assaulting an employee at Brazos High School, the district’s alternative school.

Davis questioned whether the figures are an accurate reflection of the situation at schools, given what he has seen and heard as a trustee.

Guillory asked if the data includes student fights. Warren said fights would be coded as “mutual combat” rather than assaults in state reporting. Trustees had not requested that specific code in their request, she said. Asked whether fights are included in the suspension incidents, Hamilton said principals have the discretion of a range of disciplinary actions, including some outside of student suspensions.

Warren said there is a district total of fights reported, though not broken out by campus, that shows slightly more fights this year than last year, but not significantly so. She said she would send more complete figures to trustees.

Warren said it is important not to overlook the individual students represented by the numbers, each requiring a disciplinary response best suited to their situation.

“We’re interested in the humanity in those numbers,” she told the board.

She said the need for multiple solutions drives Waco ISD’s Multi-Tiered Systems of Support strategy. The system offers three tiers of graduated student training, support and responses to behavior issues. It has been in the works for the past few years, and this school year represents the start of districtwide implementation.

Guillory said his visits to schools including Waco High found students still walking the halls after class bells had rung, accounts of high absenteeism and fights, including an incident where an assistant principal was knocked down and Christmas cards were taken from her. Student videos showing fights were “going viral” on social media, he said.

“I don’t see a behavioral system in place,” Guillory said. “What are we doing to fix this campus?”

Superintendent Susan Kincannon said the district is not ignoring Waco High.

“We have a whole new leadership team in place and they need the time to get acquainted with the situation,” Kincannon said.

Waco High personnel speaking during the public comment time at Thursday’s board meeting, however, painted a picture closer to Guillory’s. School nurse Tracy Fletcher, in her fifth year at the school, said a feeling of safety is deteriorating.

“I love my Lion family fiercely, but our school is in trouble. … It’s not safe any more,” she said, noting more frequent and larger fights, open vaping among students despite a districtwide vaping ban and chronic absenteeism.

She said she has found herself more frequently treating injuries from fights.

“Fighting is the new norm,” said Amesha Linville, a Waco High teacher who has been at the school 10 years.

She told trustees student fights often turn into brawls, some fueled by non-Waco High students, with the school lacking the personnel needed to control situations.

“We need bodies and visibility,” Linville said. “There seems to be no accountability.”

She said the behavior of a small number of students is increasingly affecting the climate of the whole school.

“That 10% (of students) is slowly overshadowing it all,” she said.

Davis asked if she had felt any improvement this fall in staffing and attention to the problem.

She said she has seen some improvements but more are needed.

School designs

The discussion on campus violence led into a return to Davis’ and Guillory’s request to reconsider the design of the new Waco High and G.W. Carver Middle School already under construction and the new Tennyson Middle School, for which the district awarded a construction contract last month.

Davis and Guillory reiterated their stance that the glass walls of some interior classrooms are inherently unsafe from an active shooter entering the school. They asked that the glass walls be replaced with something more bullet-resistant, whether a solid wall or bulletproof glass.

McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Miller, Justice of the Peace James Lee and Greater Waco American Federation of Teachers President Pam Cooper, who have spoken out previously against the glass classroom walls, returned in the meeting’s public comment time to call for a design change.

Waco ISD Trustee Jonathan Grant said Davis and Guillory are speaking for their constituents, and so are the other board members in their votes.

“We’ve voted three times on this,” Grant said. “We disagree, but you have been heard. … I don’t think we’re sacrificing safety at all in our plan.”

Trustees voted 5-2 against the design change, with Davis and Guillory in favor.