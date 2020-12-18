Waco ISD board eyes support for remote learners, prepares to bring some back to campus

Some Waco ISD students failing or missing their online classes will have to return for in-person instruction as next semester gets underway and the district re-evaluates online instruction strategies.

New Texas Education Agency guidance is leading to the district requiring some students to return to campus, which parents will be able to appeal, but Waco ISD officials are also making plans they hope will support students so they do not get to that point.

More communication through videos, text alerts and Zoom meetings with parents and students will be part of the game plan next semester, said Deena Cornblum, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. The district also will enlist substitute teachers to make direct phone calls to students who have stopped responding to messages, have low attendance or have a failing grade, Cornblum said during a presentation to the Waco ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday night.

Trustee Robin Houston said as a parent and teacher, she has been especially frustrated by programs the school uses for online instruction not synching with one another.

"I'm sure this is a problem a lot of people have," Houston said. "When you're trying to keep up with what your child is doing or not doing there's really no way to do it in real time."