Waco ISD board eyes support for remote learners, prepares to bring some back to campus

Some Waco ISD students failing or missing their online classes will have to return for in-person instruction as next semester gets underway and the district re-evaluates online instruction strategies.
New Texas Education Agency guidance is leading to the district requiring some students to return to campus, which parents will be able to appeal, but Waco ISD officials are also making plans they hope will support students so they do not get to that point.
More communication through videos, text alerts and Zoom meetings with parents and students will be part of the game plan next semester, said Deena Cornblum, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. The district also will enlist substitute teachers to make direct phone calls to students who have stopped responding to messages, have low attendance or have a failing grade, Cornblum said during a presentation to the Waco ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday night.
Trustee Robin Houston said as a parent and teacher, she has been especially frustrated by programs the school uses for online instruction not synching with one another.
"I'm sure this is a problem a lot of people have," Houston said. "When you're trying to keep up with what your child is doing or not doing there's really no way to do it in real time."
Executive Director of Technology Jerry Allen said some of the online-instruction programs have presented more challenges than expected, "to say the least." Allen also said the companies behind two of the programs Houston mentioned are "working on a program that will be a bridge to both of them."
Superintendent Susan Kincannon said the district has been suffering technical issues "across the board."
"Some of it is us, whether it's not learning the system over time, and then some of it we think is the system itself," Kincannon said.
The district might consider other options, but switching software mid-year would have been too difficult, she said.
"We struggled … just to gather attendance- and failure-rate data," Kincannon said. "So we do have some software issues."
Allen said jumping ship to new software can come with its own problems.
Teachers and principals districtwide have reported students struggling with time management, sometimes simply ceasing communication with their teacher. Providing child-friendly, laminated to-do lists for elementary school students and tablet planners for teenagers could help students stay on-task, she said.
The staff, on the other hand, has been stretched thin by the sheer amount of work and adaptation this year has required.
“I think the name of the game this year has been flexibility,” Cornblum said.
As the school year started in September, 8,263 students were taking in-person classes and 6,259 were taking remote classes. By last month, that had shifted to 9,766 students taking in-person classes and 4,840 taking remote classes. Cornblum said each time a student moves from one to the other, their teacher has to change their instruction.
Students can request to switch from online to remote or remote to online at the end of each six-week grading period, but principals have accommodated some students who have had to suddenly go from one to the other mid-period.
While in-person attendance overall has been higher than remote attendance, Cornblum said the numbers are a “moving target,” and attendance is especially difficult to monitor while teachers are managing both online and in-person classes.
Like attendance, failure rates have been worse for the online cohort.
During the first six-week grading period, 16% of in-person students had at least one failing grade, compared to 47% of remote students. That shifted to 17% of in-person students and 51% of remote students for the second six-week period.
Remote-learning students who have five or more unexcused absences in a grading period or have a class average 70 or below will be required to return to in-person classes starting in January. Parents and guardians will have two weeks to submit medical exemption forms or request a meeting to appeal for their child to stick with remote learning.
"After that, there's a decision that's made for the parent," Cornblum said.
