Waco ISD board gets look at community committee's bond proposal

A proposed $375 million Waco Independent School District bond to build four new schools edged closer to realization with a community committee’s recommendation presented to trustees Thursday.
The 85-member Community Advisory Committee tasked with evaluating the district’s long-range facility needs over the next decade and possible solutions formally supported construction of a new Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School, Tennyson Middle School and Kendrick Elementary School plus renovations at South Waco Elementary School.
The estimated costs of those projects would total about $375 million, which could mean an tax rate increase of 12.49 cents per $100 valuation for the district, according to a committee report presented to the board Thursday.
Trustees took no action on the report but authorized Superintendent Susan Kincannon to issue a request for proposals for a contractor to oversee the Waco High School project, whose design is underway. They also made a budget amendment to make $1.9 million available for schematic design and preconstruction services for Waco High.
O’Connell Robertson director of architecture Jarrod Sterzinger presented the committee’s findings and recommendation to trustees. Austin-based O’Connell Robertson’s facilities analysis and possible options, authorized by the board in 2019, formed the groundwork for the committee’s consideration and discussion this spring. Several trustees were among the committee’s 85 members.
Sterzinger said a straw poll found 97% of committee members support building a new Waco High, 81% support building a new Carver Middle School and Tennyson Middle School, and 83% support building a new Kendrick Elementary.
Under the middle school proposal, Carver and Indian Spring Middle School would combine into a new Carver Middle School built on the Carver campus.
The elementary school proposal would rebuild Kendrick Elementary School on its present site. Alta Vista Elementary School would be closed and its students divided between a new Kendrick Elementary and an expanded South Waco Elementary School.
Trustee Allen Sykes said there remains “a tremendous amount of work to be done” in preparing a bond proposal for Waco ISD voter consideration, but he thinks the diversity of the community committee would strengthen the district’s argument to Waco ISD voters for the proposal’s passage.
“I think the results speak for themselves,” he said of the work done by the architectural firm and the committee.
Trustee Cary DuPuy asked why a higher priority was not given to the projects for Tennyson and Kendrick, which each serve a student body larger than the buildings’ designed capacity.
“It seems rather urgent,” DuPuy said.
Sterzinger said the ranking did not necessarily dictate the timing of the projects, and the bond proposal could be structured to allow work on several campuses at the same time. He said the typical timeline to build a new high school runs two to three years, with middle school construction at two years and elementary at one.
Trustee Jeremy Davis said the committee’s high priority ranking of Carver reflects that the building’s condition, not necessarily capacity issues, merit replacement.
“The community has spoken over weeks on this,” he said.
Sterzinger said under state law, trustees would have until Aug. 16 to call a bond election for November 2021, or February 2022 for a May 2022 bond election.
After a presentation on project management options, trustees authorized Superintendent Susan Kincannon to issue a request for proposal and/or qualifications for a construction manager-at-risk for the Waco High project. In an amendment to the district’s 2020-21 budget earlier in the meeting, the board approved moving $1,885,000 for schematic design and preconstruction services of the Waco High project from the budget’s unassigned fund balance to the Facilities Acquisition and Construction category.
In other action, trustees heard a report from Texas Association of School Boards consultant Jennifer Barton evaluating the district’s salary levels and structure. She said the Waco ISD compares favorably with other Texas school districts in salary levels, compensation and stipends. She suggested several options for salary increases up to 3% and possible increases to performance arts stipends.