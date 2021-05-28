Waco ISD board passes anti-racism resolution in response to Texas critical race theory bill

“In the absence of greater clarity, we fear some teachers might feel it is necessary to avoid discussions of current events or race or sex entirely. … It seems like, in a rush to score some political points, the Legislature has not really given much thought to what implementing this would look like in practice in a classroom,” DeBeer said.

The legislative session ends Monday, and the bill was dealt a procedural blow Friday that makes its passage unlikely, though elements still could be attached to other bills headed for passage, The Texas Tribune reported Friday evening.

DeBeer said the first section of the bill, which outlines certain documents and topics for the state board of education to include in the state curriculum, is not the trouble.

He said in an interview Friday that the rest of the bill is worded so vaguely that clashes between teachers and parents over what would be considered “controversial issues” under its rules seem inevitable. Any classroom discussion about racism’s role in shaping the world might become too fraught to go on, and teachers might have to leave students’ questions about current events unanswered.