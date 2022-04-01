Waco ISD board pauses on Transformation Waco contract extension

An amended agreement between Transformation Waco and the Waco Independent School District that would have extended their contract through 2024 failed to get approval at Thursday night's Waco ISD board meeting, leaving in question the in-district charter's foreseeable future.

Transformation Waco CEO Robin McDurham presented a proposed agreement for board consideration that not only would continue the arrangement between the district and Transformation Waco for two more years, but change how student achievement and progress is measured, in large part due to the marked impact of two years of COVID-19 disruptions on student learning.

At stake this spring is about $1.8 million in state funding for the year that requires an agreement or contract between the WISD and Transformation Waco by May for the state to authorize the disbursement of that funding.

After McDurham's presentation, board Chair Angela Tekell paused for any trustee to make a motion on the proposed amendment, but none came and the board moved on to the next item of business.

"I was surprised," Transformation Waco board President Malcolm Duncan Jr. said after the meeting. Duncan and two other Transformation Waco trustees were in the audience and had anticipated Waco ISD would take some action, particularly after some trustees had recognized Transformation Waco for its work.

The 2018 agreement between the WISD and Transformation Waco, initially set to end in June 2021 unless extended, had an automatic renewal clause that the Texas Education Agency asked last year to be replaced with a specific end date. In the fall, WISD administrators presented the Transformation Waco board for its consideration an amended agreement with a closing date of June 15, 2022, but the Transformation Waco trustees declined to agree.

Created in 2018 by the WISD and community nonprofit Prosper Waco, Transformation Waco operates as sort of a district-within-a-district, a special charter system aimed at turning around schools with low academic performance through additional funding and outside resources. It includes Alta Vista Elementary School, Brook Avenue Elementary School, J.H. Hines Elementary School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Indian Spring Middle School.

Years of low standardized test scores and other measures of academic achievement had put the five schools on the brink of closure or state management, leading to the creation of Transformation Waco as a state-approved option for focused school improvement.

What measurable student progress the zone achieved in its first two years largely got wiped out after COVID-19 arrived, however. "COVID threw a wrench into the measurements," Duncan said. "We felt we were on track before COVID."

The learning loss over two years of pandemic disruptions, from closed schools and online instruction to hybrid instruction, periodic quarantines and day-to-day operational changes, was dramatic, if not devastating, both in terms of student performance and student and teacher stress, not only in Transformation Waco schools, but across the state.

On top of dealing with COVID-19, the zone also had one of its schools, Carver Middle School, suffer a devastating fire on July 27, 2021, forcing a merger of Carver and Indian Spring middle schools less than a month before classes began in the 2021-22 school year.

Losses in learning, enrollment and attendance over the last two years essentially reset the clock for the zone, McDurham said Friday.

"We're starting over," she said. "It's very safe to say that we are not in the place we were prior to 2018."

That is why Transformation Waco leaders wanted more time to continue the zone for another year or more.

"We saw this next year as one where we needed no distractions so we could work to meet our aggressive goals and that there could be a planned transition," she said. "We don't think our work in the zone is done. We want to give the schools back to the WISD in a state where continued improvement is possible."

She said the zone not only has drawn additional funding and outside support for educating its students, but has developed parental support groups for schools and students, and has provided training opportunities for social workers who are in its schools.

WISD Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer said Friday that much of what Transformation Waco was created in 2018 to achieve has been accomplished: All five schools are open and operating under local control.

"I think the assumption was that at some point the partnership would end once its initial mission has been accomplished," DeBeer said.

He also cautioned about underestimating students' and teachers' ability to meet existing standards.

"I don't think we want to set the bar too low. … We want to get expectations that are realistic, that are high and get schools back to the pathway before the pandemic."

DeBeer said the district and Transformation Waco have until May for an agreement that will satisfy the state and said the Waco ISD board likely will revisit the issue at its April meeting.

"Both boards want to carefully consider what comes next," he said.

