Waco ISD board supports masking but resists parent calls for mandate

"We do not live in a county that has taken action against the governor," Tekell said. "We're not Dallas or Houston or Austin. In this game we're the little guys."

District 2 Trustee Stephanie Korteweg observed the district had gone as far as it could short of a mask mandate. That line, however, was one trustees did not want to cross. Given that student learning across the state dropped when students were forced to online instruction, she pleaded that people wear masks for the sake of others. "Do it for your family, for your neighbors and your community," she said.

District 1 trustee Jeremy Davis argued for a mandate given the serious consequences of COVID-19 for many, noting that he had lost a colleague to COVID-19 and had a person in his household with a compromised immune system. He gave an emotional appeal to the audience to mask for the sake of others, mandate or not.

"I would tell families 'you mandate a mask, for your children and yourself,'" he said.

LaShonda M. Malrey-Horne, director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said Thursday that returning to school is safe for children.