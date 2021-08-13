Waco ISD board supports masking but resists parent calls for mandate

Waco Independent School District trustees this week voiced sympathy with parents' calls for a school mask mandate COVID-19 cases soar in Waco and statewide, but were unwilling to challenge Gov. Greg Abbott's no-mandate order without broader political and legal support.
The masking debate reached the school board Thursday in a week when large Texas school districts said they defy the governor and impose masks. Baylor University, a private school unaffected by the order, said it would also require masks.
After hearing from concerned parents at Thursday's board meeting, Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon shared the district's protocols, which include encouraging vaccination and voluntary masking in indoor situations.
In addition, the district will continue earlier COVID protocols of frequent sanitation, improved ventilation, contact tracing of confirmed cases, availability of rapid testing and an online dashboard about cases in the district.
"The WISD will comply with the governor's order. We don't like it, but we will," Kincannon told trustees. She noted that when the state overruled mask mandates late last spring, she and fellow administrators worried that attempting to force students to wear masks without a mandate would cause unnecessary conflict.
They found, however, that most continued wearing masks as they had all year. "By and large, the masks stayed on," she said. "A mask mandate (now) would be a political statement with little practical difference."
Thursday's board meeting found both trustees and administrators masked, only weeks after public meetings where they had been largely unmasked.
In public remarks at the beginning of the board meeting, four speakers implored the board to require masking, given the higher contagion rate of the dominant delta variant, an increase of children and young adults contracting COVID-19 and the lack of an approved vaccine for those younger than 12.
Tracy Guillory, a real estate agent and wife of Waco ISD trustee Keith Guillory, read a letter from Waco Family Medicine attorney Cris Houston on pandemic measures. Houston not only urged the board to require masking to protect students and teachers, but reconsider the merger of Carver and Indian Spring Middle Schools this year as an increased number of students could create an environment where the coronavirus could spread more easily.
Houston's letter cited a rising number of cases in the county, the serious nature of the delta variant and a large number of unvaccinated people, including children younger than 12 and those with compromised immune systems. Mandatory masking would be an important, if not crucial, means to slow local coronavirus spread, she said.
On Friday afternoon, the Waco-McLennan Public Health District reported 168 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 121 current hospitalizations.
The report showed 1,080 active COVID-19 cases in the county, the highest number since late January. Two new deaths were reported Friday, both females in their 70s.
According to the dashboard, all ICU beds are currently in use and 21 out of the 55 ventilators available are being used for COVID patients.
Jonathan Grant, shared that both his children, one a Waco High School graduate, the other a current Waco High student, had caught COVID. A positive COVID test forced his son to bow out of a recent out-of-town game, much to the son's chagrin and embarrassment, said Grant, executive director of World Hunger Relief Inc.
"We can choose to call freedom our idol or we can choose to put our children, teachers and administrators in a safe position," Grant said.
Casey Neumayer, a grandparent of 4-year-old beginning prekindergarten, worried that without required masking or social distancing "our students are being sent off to war." Waco social worker Sara Beth Stoltzfus favored masking in the schools, noting that parental worry was rubbing off on children as well. She thanked the board, however, for its work over the last year to keep students safe.
Trustees responded to those concerns later in the meeting in discussion of the district's current COVID-19 plans.
Board president Angela Tekell expressed frustration that the masking question had become a political football. "This is putting us in a political fight at the expense of our children," she said. While she agreed with a need for masking to protect children, she pointed out that the major school districts that have defied Abbott's no-mandate order — Dallas, Austin and Houston — had the support of their county governments.
"We do not live in a county that has taken action against the governor," Tekell said. "We're not Dallas or Houston or Austin. In this game we're the little guys."
District 2 Trustee Stephanie Korteweg observed the district had gone as far as it could short of a mask mandate. That line, however, was one trustees did not want to cross. Given that student learning across the state dropped when students were forced to online instruction, she pleaded that people wear masks for the sake of others. "Do it for your family, for your neighbors and your community," she said.
District 1 trustee Jeremy Davis argued for a mandate given the serious consequences of COVID-19 for many, noting that he had lost a colleague to COVID-19 and had a person in his household with a compromised immune system. He gave an emotional appeal to the audience to mask for the sake of others, mandate or not.
"I would tell families 'you mandate a mask, for your children and yourself,'" he said.
LaShonda M. Malrey-Horne, director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said Thursday that returning to school is safe for children.
"It is safe for students to go back to school, but we want to make sure that parents understand the recommendations from both the CDC and DSHS and also understand the guidelines that the schools are working under which are set by TEA," Malrey-Horne said.
She said it is parents' responsibility to make sure kids have masks, hand sanitizer, and any other protective gear. .
"The health district is recommending that people follow the guidelines set by CDC which includes for all individuals in high-spread, high-transmission areas to mask when in areas where they may be exposed to COVID-19," Marley-Horne said.
While Waco ISD will not be mandating masks on campus, Baylor University announced Friday that masks would be required on campus for the fall semester.
Dr. Linda A. Livingstone updated students and faculty Friday, stating that COVID-19 cases have grown significantly in McLennan County and have stretched healthcare services to their capacity, resulting in the university updating their protocols.
"In certain indoor settings, face coverings will now be required on a temporary basis," Livingstone stated. "This includes the requirement that face coverings be worn by all students, faculty and staff in all classrooms and labs when used for academic instruction, in addition to some indoor locations where appropriate social distancing may not be possible, private faculty and staff offices when requested, and other areas designated by posted signage."
The university also stated that failure to comply to the new mask protocols would result in referral to the student conduct office.
Baylor continues to recommend vaccines for all incoming students, as well as faculty and staff. Those who choose to remain unvaccinated and do not have an exemption will be required to have two COVID-19 tests per week for at least the first four weeks of classes.
The university is also requiring students to have a personal emergency plan should they have to quarantine from positive testing or exposure. Baylor officials they anticipate their ability to provide isolated and quarantine housing to be "severely limited," with priority given to students whose primary residence is far away from Waco or out-of-state.
"While personal responsibility is certainly important to us at Baylor, we are implementing these campus-wide health measures so that we can safely have a full Baylor experience this fall, which includes in-person classes, full student activities and traditions, and 100% capacity at academic and athletics events," read the announcement.