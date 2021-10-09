Waco ISD bond projects

The proposed $355 million bond package will pay for the following district facility improvements. The total cost here is offset by $12 million for an estimated insurance settlement for the July 27 fire that destroyed much of G.W. Carver Middle School.

The new schools in the package would be built on their current campuses with existing schools operating until the new facilities are finished.

$157.1 million — New Waco High School. Smaller 370,000 square foot complex would concentrate academic, fine arts, including a new performing arts center, and athletics space in one facility. 2,150-student capacity. Closer to New Road with main entrance facing Colcord Avenue.

Anticipated opening: First phase, August 2024 with final phase December 2025.

$73.2 million — New G.W. Carver Middle School. At 184,000 square feet, new building is larger than existing Indian Spring Middle School and former Carver Middle School. 1,060-student capacity.

Anticipated opening: August 2023.

$77.6 million — New Tennyson Middle School. Building nearly double the space of current school with 184,000 square feet. 1,060-student capacity.