Waco ISD candidates DuPuy, Balfa-Mustakim raise different priorities ahead of election

Asked how Waco ISD could better help Black, Latino, indigenous and Asian students succeed in the face of inequities that emerge in school for them more than for their white peers, DuPuy said the district and the school board have been grappling with this issue for decades.

About 91% of the district's 14,500 students are considered economically disadvantaged. About 60% of the district's students are Latino, 28.5% are Black and 8.7% are white, according to the Texas Education Agency.

“Closing the achievement gap has been and will continue to be our primary focus. It drives our accountability rating and truly is the measure of our success,” DuPuy said. “The ‘how’ is a more difficult question. There is no nationally recognized model of instruction that consistently yields superior results for struggling populations. I think the best we can do as a district is remain vigilant for opportunities to remove obstacles to success for individual students where possible and make sure teachers and campus administrators have everything within reason to be successful in their classrooms.”