Waco ISD District 4 candidates differ on leadership, priorities

The two candidates for the District 4 seat on the Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees differ on what they consider the role of a trustee.

Hope Balfa-Mustakim, 36, said she sees herself as an agent for change, change she believes is necessary to address the emotional and psychological trauma she says underlies district problems of student behavior, learning and teacher retention. Jonathan Grant, 50, said he views himself as a bridge-builder and a problem-solver, part of a team listening to diverse voices and considerations in looking for the big picture, then solutions in that context.

Though the two agree in large part on issues of student welfare, equity, teacher support and diversity, they split on others such as district leadership. Balfa-Mustakim wants a superintendent willing to implement a relationship-driven restorative justice approach as the districtwide model for student discipline and behavior while Grant backs Superintendent Susan Kincannon, whose contract was extended to June 2025 by a unanimous trustee vote in February.

The WISD's District 4 covers a large part of West Waco, bounded roughly by Valley Mills Drive, Lake Waco, Franklin Avenue and parts of 33rd, 30th and 25th streets. Schools in the trustee district include Waco High School, Lake Air Montessori School, Crestview Elementary School, Dean Highland Elementary School and Hillcrest Elementary School.

Board President Angela Tekell has held the District 4 seat for 12 years, but announced in December she will not seek reelection. The District 5 seat also is up for election May 7, but Trustee Emily Iazzetti is unopposed. The Waco ISD board appointed her to fill the seat vacated by Allen Sykes in July 2021, and she will start her first full three-year term after the election.

The District 4 race is the second school board race for Balfa-Mustakim, who ran against incumbent Cary DuPuy for an at-large seat in 2020, losing 11,976 votes to 9,077. DuPuy later resigned his seat in November 2021. Marlon Jones and Angelo Ochoa are running in the May 7 election to determine who will fill the remaining year of DuPuy's term.

The departure of Sykes and DuPuy, and the approaching departure of Tekell, will leave District 3 Trustee Jose Vidaña as the only trustee left who voted to hire Kincannon in August 2019.

Balfa-Mustakim said she opted to run for the District 4 seat to allow others from across the city to run for the at-large vacancy.

The candidate, a case coordinator for Waco law firm Callahan & King and executive director of the Waco Immigrants Alliance, said she sees a district in crisis, with two years of COVID-19 disruptions in school and society only accelerating problems of student discipline referrals, teacher departures due to stress and parents frustrated in their communications with the district.

"There's a disconnect between the district leadership and the boots on the ground, the teachers, students and parents who feel unheard," she said. "Our teachers are unsupported and fear retaliation for speaking out. … Our kids are full of grief. This punitive way of things is not working."

She enumerated complaints parents and teachers have expressed to her over the last few years, including paraprofessionals cut out of overtime pay though handling more duties, limited support for Spanish-speaking students and parents, and parents unaware of their children's behavior issues until disciplinary referrals to alternative schools.

Balfa-Mustakim, in fact, created the Facebook page Dear Waco ISD in December that allows people to post anonymously their concerns with the district.

A social worker by education and training, Balfa-Mustakim was a fan of former Waco ISD Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson. She said he pushed for academic excellence while working for student welfare with approaches including discipline measures aimed at restorative relationships, in school and community, rather than punishment that could lead to criminal courts.

"I loved that leadership style," she said. Nelson, however, resigned as superintendent in March 2019 after an arrest for marijuana possession. He died May 15, 2021.

Grant, executive director of World Hunger Relief Inc., said he is sympathetic to that approach, but feels the district has more pressing concerns, particularly teacher retention and support. "Our teachers are stressed and overwhelmed," he said.

Changing top leadership at this time would only extend uncertainty at a time that stability and continuity would help recovery from a trying last few years, he said.

"I've been a parent in the district for 16 years and in that time, I have seen four superintendents. That turnover in and of itself is traumatic to teachers and administrators," Grant said. "I think we have a wonderful and qualified superintend who has led through a trying time of the pandemic. The next few years will show what a wonderful job this team has done."

However, the district's efforts to improve student literacy and performance should not come at the expense of not investing in extracurricular activities such as the arts and sports, he said.

It is the multi-faceted aspects of student education and district problems that would make his varied experience and relationships in Waco assets as a trustee, Grant said. In addition to his current job leading World Hunger Relief, Grant has been an associate pastor, homebuilder and real estate agent.

"That's the challenge. We're putting together a multi-thousand-piece puzzle. It takes people in the room who get along with others," he said.

Part of the puzzle ahead for WISD trustees includes the fate of Transformation Waco, a charter zone within the district created to improve learning at five schools previously facing state closure, and how to manage the district's budget and tax rate during a time of soaring property valuations in the county. Voters approved a record $350 million bond issue in November to build four new schools, with the corresponding impact of that tax rate hike arriving in tax bills later this year.

Both candidates said they support Transformation Waco in its approach to students and would favor extending its contract with the district.

"I love their focus on mental health and having social workers on campus," Balfa-Mustakim said. "I love the holistic approach that Transformation Waco has."

Both also agree that rising valuations are squeezing taxpayers and property owners.

"My personal (house) valuation went up $125,000. That's a puckering moment," Grant said.

But he said trustees can work with city and county officials and businesspeople on ways to mitigate tax increases.

"Advocacy and leverage are really important," Grant said. "Knowing quite a few people in the city helps."

The two candidates have children in WISD schools. Balfa-Mustakim's son, Ezra, and daughter, Esther, are both students at Lake Air Montessori. Grant's son, Luke, is at Waco High, and his daughter, Libby, graduated in 2019 and is now at Texas A&M University.

Two Waco organizations will hold candidate forums this month for Waco City Council and school board races. The Hispanic Leaders Network will host a "Meet the Candidates" forum from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.

The Waco NAACP will hold a candidates' forum via Zoom from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 25. The webinar ID number is 97386009601. For more information, call 254-733-5261.

Early voting for the May 7 races will take place April 25-30 and May 2-3.

