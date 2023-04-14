The three candidates for the District 5 seat of the Waco Independent School District board may differ on district priorities and the skill sets they would bring to the position, but they find common ground on a need for teacher support and increased community involvement, from parents to volunteers and businesses.

The seat is opening up because District 5 Trustee Emily Iazzetti announced earlier this year her family is relocating to Austin, so she will be resigning effective after the May 6 election. She made the announcement in time for the district to call a special election for the seat on the same date as its regular spring elections. The winner will fill the two years remaining on her three-year term.

District 5 covers an area roughly between Valley Mills Drive and State Highway 6, plus neighborhoods surrounding Baylor University.

The three candidates for the position offer varied perspectives and backgrounds in seeking election to the board. Jim Patton, 58, is a retired Waco ISD teacher and administrator with more than 20 years' experience with the district. Paralegal Ashley Stone, 35, is a mother of a seventh-grade daughter at Tennyson Middle School and a third-grade son at Parkdale Elementary, two schools in District 5. Abbie Ramirez, a 30-year-old graphic designer and communications specialist with Education Service Center Region 12, is a product of Waco ISD schools, graduating from Waco High in 2011. She also worked five years in the district's communications department before budget cuts eliminated her position.

All agree on the need to improve and maintain teacher hiring and retention. Patton said the district's difficulties in finding and keeping teachers only accelerated during the pandemic, as they did for school districts across the state.

"The pandemic changed the face of education in Texas," Patton said. "Getting back to the old way of doing things is not working."

Holding on to teachers is essential in building a district's educational culture, he said.

Ramirez saw the district's efforts to find and hire teachers while working in the Waco ISD's human resources department. She said it is a challenge that requires finding different ways to attract teachers, but then supporting the ones hired by attention to their mental health and morale.

"I'm customer-service oriented," Ramirez said. "Once you attract a customer, you don't leave them alone."

Stone said helping teachers by increasing parental involvement and by providing a safe workplace also are crucial.

She said a salient issue is school safety and that the glass-paneled walls of interior classrooms in the designs of the new Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Tennyson Middle Schools are a major problem.

Security video footage of the school shooting last month at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, which showed the armed attacker firing through a glass panel to gain access into the school, illustrates her point, she said.

"As a mom, I'm terrified to have my baby in a classroom with glass walls," she said.

She also said she feels students would be distracted watching hallway activity.

While those new schools have yet to open, there is a question of student and teacher safety in present schools, Stone said.

"The district has to address violence," she said. "Teachers are getting injured and there are fights every day."

Stone also said student mental health likely is a factor needing attention.

Patton, who served as principal at North Waco Elementary School and South Waco Elementary School after teaching at Hillcrest Elementary School and West Avenue Elementary School, said he agrees about the glass panel distraction issues, but said construction is too far along at the three schools for a major redesign.

He approves of the district's recently added requirement for clear backpacks for secondary students and the installation of metal detectors at secondary school, measures he would support expanding to Waco ISD elementary schools. Important, too, would be improved communication of the district's campus security plans.

Paying attention to students' mental health could address some of the violence problems, Stone said, while Ramirez recommended more wrap-around social services not directly tied to instruction as a way to reverse the district's problem of student absenteeism.

Both Stone and Ramirez said more could be done to increase parental involvement at their children's schools, while acknowledging that many parents never respond to school communications or calls for participation. Stone, PTA vice president at Parkdale Elementary, said that school is a good example of high parental participation and involvement and she would like to see PTAs at every school.

She also suggested forming a parental advisory board or committee, with parents from each trustee district, that could advise the board.

Both Stone and Patton are married, but only Stone has children in the district. Ramirez said current board members all have children in the district and already provide that perspective in discussions and decision-making.

Ramirez said improving school communications with parents would make them better informed about programs and resources their schools and the district already offer. Knowing more about the district also could strengthen the community's realization of Waco ISD's importance in creating educated Waco workers and citizens.

"You get people to see their investment in the school district," she said.

Patton said demonstrating fiscal responsibility is an important part of creating community trust and he feels the district could reduce its administrative staffing. At the same time, residents concerned about rising taxes should realize that public education benefits the community and is a necessity, just as police and fire protection are, he said.

Ramirez said that while fewer students live in District 5 than other Waco ISD trustee districts, its residents pay the same rate in taxes.

In other Waco ISD board races, District 3 Trustee Jose Vidaña is unopposed in his bid for a second full term. At-large Trustee Angelo Ochoa, an investment advisor, is facing challenger Peaches Henry, a McLennan Community College professor and president of the Waco NAACP chapter.

Early voting in the May 6 city and school elections will start April 24. Voters can cast early ballots at the McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St.; Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.; West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.; and Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court.

Early voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 through April 28; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29, May 1 and May 2.

Twenty-one Election Day polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6, a Saturday.

The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail for voters who qualify is 5 p.m. April 25. Visit mclennanvotes.com for more information.