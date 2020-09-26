Waco ISD enrollment down as some parents homeschool, delay starting kindergarten

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If decreased enrollment continues throughout the fall and spring, the Waco Independent School District may face a bigger budget shortfall than anticipated.

So far, Waco ISD has enrolled about 2.6% or 388 fewer students this school year, which started in-person and remotely on Sept. 8. Enrollment stood at 14,547 students, as of Wednesday morning, district spokesperson Josh Wucher said.

On the same day last year, Waco ISD had 14,935 students enrolled. Most of the missing 388 students represent prekindergarten and kindergarten students who would have enrolled in the district but may have moved or delayed starting school, Wucher said.

Waco ISD expects to receive almost $4 million less in local, state and federal revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year compared to this year, with the largest cuts coming from state revenue sources. The district expects to receive about $3 million less in state revenue, which is typically based on average daily attendance.

For the 2020-21 school year, the Texas Education Agency will use a school district’s historic average daily attendance from the 2017-18 school year for the first two six-week periods. But after that, it is unclear how the state will determine its funding for school districts.