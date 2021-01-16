Waco ISD enrollment drop not as steep as in some districts

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The decline, along with low attendance, could mean a financial hit if the Legislature chooses not to extend an 18-month grace period for Texas schools suffering from COVID-19 shutdowns and absences, she said. The move of many Waco ISD students to charter schools indicates an area the district needed to address.

"We have to do better for parents who have the ability to choose," Tekell said.

Templeton told the board the Waco economy seems to be recovering from spring COVID-19 shutdowns with leisure and hospitality businesses suffering the brunt of layoffs.

Rising new and existing home prices could mean a revenue bump for the district, but some of the new multi-family housing under construction or planned in the district is targeting college students or senior adults and may not bring an increase in Waco ISD students.

Templeton also said the high price of new housing outside the district might drive families relocating to Waco to seek more affordable housing in the district.

Tekell said the Templeton Demographics study and its follow-ups will be useful as a community advisory committee starts its work to look at future district needs for a possible bond election in November.

