Waco ISD enrollment drop not as steep as in some districts

Waco Independent School District enrollment dropped by 329 students in the fall and is expected to rebound, then continue slightly lower in the next few years, according to an updated demographic study.
The district actually saw an increase in enrollment in grades 10 through 12 this past semester, and the decline primarily came at the early childhood, prekindergarten, kindergarten and elementary school levels. Bob Templeton, with Templeton Demographics, told the Waco ISD board Thursday that the decline was primarily a result of COVID-19. The 14,577-student enrollment in the fall represents a 2.2% decrease from the spring, though declines of 4% to 5% were typical in other districts, Templeton said.
Templeton's report for the district anticipates an enrollment rebound next year that would regain much of the fall's loss, but declining enrollment overall until 2027 when districtwide enrollment is projected to start an upward trend. A declining birth rate in the district also likely will mean a decrease in kindergarten enrollment in the years ahead. The study projects enrollment of 14,630 by 2025 and 14,831 by 2030.
Board President Angela Tekell said Friday the trend of slowly declining enrollment is concerning, as is the numbers of students transferring to local charter schools.
"Our enrollment losses are very worrisome," Tekell said.
The decline, along with low attendance, could mean a financial hit if the Legislature chooses not to extend an 18-month grace period for Texas schools suffering from COVID-19 shutdowns and absences, she said. The move of many Waco ISD students to charter schools indicates an area the district needed to address.
"We have to do better for parents who have the ability to choose," Tekell said.
Templeton told the board the Waco economy seems to be recovering from spring COVID-19 shutdowns with leisure and hospitality businesses suffering the brunt of layoffs.
Rising new and existing home prices could mean a revenue bump for the district, but some of the new multi-family housing under construction or planned in the district is targeting college students or senior adults and may not bring an increase in Waco ISD students.
Templeton also said the high price of new housing outside the district might drive families relocating to Waco to seek more affordable housing in the district.
Tekell said the Templeton Demographics study and its follow-ups will be useful as a community advisory committee starts its work to look at future district needs for a possible bond election in November.