Waco ISD extends Transformation Waco contract into 2024

Transformation Waco’s continued operation of five Waco Independent School District schools through June 15, 2024, was sealed in writing Thursday when Waco ISD trustees approved a contract amendment in a 3-2 vote.

The amendment, proposed last month by Transformation Waco officials but tabled by Waco ISD trustees at the time, extends the current contract and changes some of the measures used to evaluate student and Transformation Waco performance. Compared to an alternative proposal, it also allows more time for a school failing state standards to turn around under Transformation Waco direction before Waco ISD could pull it back under direct district administration.

Under the approved amendment, a school would essentially have to fail state ratings three years and continue under Transformation Waco for a fourth year before shifting back to Waco ISD, while under the alternative proposal, a school that failed ratings three years could be back under Waco ISD administration the next school year. Under the alternative proposal, two schools that failed state standards last time they were assigned could have been back to Waco ISD by the 2023-24 school year if they did not improve their score in the meantime.

The alternative amendment the board did not approve was recommended by Waco ISD administrators after discussion this month between Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon and Transformation Waco CEO Robin McDurham.

Both proposals included a two-year contract extension. Some trustees said the shorter timeline for pulling a struggling out of Transformation Waco would give Waco ISD more time, two years instead of one, to help the school avoid reaching five consecutive years of failing state standards. At that point, the state could intervene with options that include closure of the school or replacement of the school board with an appointed board of directors.

Waco ISD and community nonprofit Proper Waco created Transformation Waco in 2018 as a special charter system focused on turning around schools with years of low academic performance through supplemental funding and resources including social services and support personnel. Transformation Waco includes Alta Vista Elementary School, Brook Avenue Elementary School, J.H. Hines Elementary School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Indian Spring Middle School.

When Transformation Waco was formed, the five schools were nearing the point of potential closure by the state. But improved scores at the schools before Transformation Waco was up and running meant none ended up requiring the protection from state closure that Transformation Waco was conceived to provide.

The original contract between the charter and Waco ISD was set up to automatically renew with the approval of their two boards. The Texas Education Agency ruled last year it would not accept automatic renewals, meaning a contract revision was needed to avoid the risk of Transformation Waco losing the $1.8 million in state funds it had received this school year.

At Thursday’s meeting, board President Angela Tekell moved consideration of the administration’s amendment from the meeting’s consent agenda, where multiple items are approved in a group without discussion, to open discussion. Trustee Keith Guillory moved the board approve the amendment tabled the month before, not the administration’s amendment, and Trustee Jeremy Davis seconted the motion. After sometimes spirited discussion over the differences between the two proposed amendments, trustees voted 3-2 to pass the earlier amended contract. Guillory, Davis and Jose Vidaña voted for the amendment, and Stephanie Korteweg and Tekell voted against it. Trustee Emily Iazzetti was not at Thursday’s meeting.

In the discussion on the amendments, Korteweg said Waco ISD trustees and the district unanimously support Transformation Waco and its efforts, and that characterizations that paint the two entities in opposition are incorrect.

“I want to clarify that no one is against the Transformation zone,” she said. “I would love for the adults in our community to put aside what seems like divisive, polarizing narratives and come together. We have to move forward in partnership.”

She said the issue that concerns her is the potential under state law for the Waco ISD board to be suspended if any of the district’s schools, including the Transformation Waco schools, fails state standards for five years.

Tekell said trustees had directed Kincannon to work with McDurham on a contract amendment and both administrators had approved the one presented Thursday night. Tekell said it is “disheartening and troubling” that there is a perception the board does not support Transformation Waco.

Guillory, who brought up the March proposal for consideration during this week’s meeting, said Friday that after the March board meeting he talked with Transformation Waco school officials and community leaders, attended school board candidate forums and saw student performance data.

“That provided the clarity and information I was seeking,” Guillory said. “I found overwhelming support from the community and think it (the approved contract) will allow them (Transformation Waco) to move out of the pandemic. … I believe moving forward we can support Transformation Waco the way we should.”

In a statement released Friday, McDurham said, “We’re grateful for the Waco ISD School Board’s decision to extend our contract. Our strategy will continue to be treating schools as neighborhood hubs that bring together academics, youth development, family and community engagement with an infusion of wraparound health and social services.”

Transformation schools J.H. Hines Elementary School and G.W. Carver Middle School have an F school performance rating from the state in 2019. Pandemic disruptions led state education officials to pause school ratings for two years, 2020 and 2021, but they will return for 2022, although schools rated D or F will receive an NR instead as another concession to the pandemic’s deep impact on student instruction.

The next round of school ratings are expected Aug. 15. Under the contract amendment recommended by the administration but not approved by the board, an NR rating for Carver or J.H. Hines this summer followed by a failing grade in 2023 could have opened the door for Waco ISD to consider returning a failing school to district management in the fall of 2023. That would have allowed Waco ISD to intervene, should trustees wish, earlier in hopes of forestalling state action, Waco ISD Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer said Friday.

Further complicating the issue is Carver’s next two years. The school’s building burned in a July 27 fire, forcing a merger this year with Indian Spring Middle School at that campus until a new school funded from a $350 million bond issue is completed by fall 2023. Next year Carver and Indian Spring students will attend the same campus although test scores and other student academic information will be maintained separately for the two student populations, DeBeer said.

In discussion Thursday night, Davis said that in two years’ time Carver students had experience a principal’s death, the loss of a school building, merger with another school and ongoing pandemic disruptions. That merited more time for Transformation Waco to continue its work and the outside resources, from funding to support specialists, it brings.

Other trustees agreed and the earlier contract amendment passed. DeBeer said Friday that both amendments had state approval, removing the possible challenge to the $1.8 million in state funding for Transformation Waco already funded.

