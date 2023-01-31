 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco, Midway among ISDs canceling school Wednesday

A city of Waco sand truck works its way up a steep hill on Rambler Drive.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

McLennan County's two largest school districts, Waco Independent School District and Midway ISD, will remain closed Wednesday after the National Weather Service extended its winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Thursday.

The following districts also announced Wednesday closures: La Vega ISD, Bruceville-Eddy ISD, Connally ISD, Harmony Science Academy/Harmony School of Innovation, Robinson ISD, McGregor ISD, Moody ISD, Axtell ISD, West ISD. Some of those districts have also announced two-hour delays for Thursday morning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with other closure announcements.

