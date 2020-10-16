Waco ISD faces staff shortages as COVID-19 cases take toll, remote learners fall behind

Since the first day of school Sept. 8, at least 86 students, staff and others on Waco ISD campuses have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district's dashboard. In the past week, 12 more people connected to the district have tested positive. Some of those people were on more than one campus during the time they were potentially infectious, so the cumulative total does not match the sum of individual campus totals.

Cooper said the dashboard does not truly reflect the full extent of those in the district who have been affected by the coronavirus. G.W. Carver Middle School just reopened this week after a brief closure because so many staff members had to quarantine. No elementary campuses have closed, but whole classes have been sent home to quarantine at Crestview, Parkdale and Kendrick Elementary schools.

“Knowing these numbers is crucial for the planning and educating the Waco ISD students in the most effective and safe way," she said.

About 2,000 more students have returned to campus for in-person instruction for the second six weeks, Kincannon said. The percentage of in-person students increased to 62%, up from 48% during the first six-weeks grading period.