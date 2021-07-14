Waco ISD families can be reimbursed for lunch money, regardless of income

Puder said the reimbursement is set for $6.82 for each student per day that they were out for virtual learning. If a campus did not have virtual days, there would be no reimbursement.

SNAP food benefits are put onto a Lone Star Card that can be used like a credit card at any store that accepts it. Puder said the money does not have to be used all at once either and can be used throughout the year.

While money for food in the 2020-21 academic year has already come out of the parents' pockets, Puder said it was better late than never.

“They are trying to find all the avenues that will help,” Puder said.

Joe Emmons, operations manager for child nutrition services at Waco ISD, said the district is still running a curbside service at Dean Highland Elementary School every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., in which meals are given out to students for an entire week. Students must appear in-person to receive their seven breakfast meals and seven lunches.

Meanwhile, the Waco ISD Summer Food Service Program, which provides free meals to all children ages one to 18 regardless of enrollment, is operating until Aug. 18 at locations around town.