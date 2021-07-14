Waco ISD families can be reimbursed for lunch money, regardless of income

Waco Independent School District families can now get reimbursed for money they spent feeding their children during remote-learning days during the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of their income.
A second round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) for the 2020-2021 school year has been approved, ensuring that families who are already signed up for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will get the additional funds automatically.
Families in Waco ISD who do not have SNAP benefits can also apply for the extra funds, thanks to a special designation the school district has. Waco ISD was approved in 2018 as a "Community Eligibility Provision" school district, meaning that all children can get free breakfast, lunch and afternoon snacks at school regardless of their income.
According to previous reports, about 80% of students in the district would qualify for free or reduced lunches.
When the pandemic closed down in-person learning, schools were left to figure out how to get the meals to students. While the schools were able to provide food through curbside pickup sites, food insecurity became a growing problem, said John Puder, statewide child hunger manager at Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.
“There has been an incredible hardship on families because of the pandemic,” Puder said. “We have seen food insecurity increase across the state of Texas, and Waco is no exception to that.”
In an attempt to provide some financial relief, P-EBT has expended aid in reimbursing families for some of the meals their children would have received had they been the classroom in-person.
Puder said they had hoped the money would have been able to be allocated throughout the school year but reimbursements ran behind schedule. This added a heavy burden to some families, Puder said.
Families who had already been receiving SNAP benefits were automatically reimbursed in May, however families not enrolled in the program would need to apply to receive it, Puder said.
He said all Waco ISD families who apply would be able to be reimbursed since all students who attend a Waco ISD school get free meals.
“You’re going to have a small number of children who don’t need the benefit,” Puder said. “But you will have kids who are reimbursed who really need it.”
The one-time reimbursement for the 2020-2021 school year would be based on how many days the campus had virtual learning.
“It is mostly a mix going from school district to school district and from campus to campus,” Puder said.
Puder said the reimbursement is set for $6.82 for each student per day that they were out for virtual learning. If a campus did not have virtual days, there would be no reimbursement.
SNAP food benefits are put onto a Lone Star Card that can be used like a credit card at any store that accepts it. Puder said the money does not have to be used all at once either and can be used throughout the year.
While money for food in the 2020-21 academic year has already come out of the parents' pockets, Puder said it was better late than never.
“They are trying to find all the avenues that will help,” Puder said.
Joe Emmons, operations manager for child nutrition services at Waco ISD, said the district is still running a curbside service at Dean Highland Elementary School every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., in which meals are given out to students for an entire week. Students must appear in-person to receive their seven breakfast meals and seven lunches.
Meanwhile, the Waco ISD Summer Food Service Program, which provides free meals to all children ages one to 18 regardless of enrollment, is operating until Aug. 18 at locations around town.
“It’s a unique year because we have a few less sites open than we had previous years and last year was much different because of COVID,” Emmons said.
The program currently has 12 sites open and also provides 11 food truck runs to drop off food at community centers.
Emmons said on average Waco ISD provides 2,100 free meals per day throughout all their services.
As the state reopened, students are expected to be attending school in-person in the fall, so no P-EBT program has been set for the 2021-2022 school year.
“We expect that schools will be reopened and that children would be receiving their free breakfast and lunch and afterschool snack at school,” Puder said.
Deadline for the P-EBT application is Aug. 18. Information is available at www.yourtexasbenefits.com.