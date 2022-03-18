Waco ISD head feels ‘validated’ by court ruling upholding mask mandate

Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon welcomed a recent decision by the state Third Court of Appeals upholding school districts’ ability to order mask mandates, nearly seven months after her masking order drew a suit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to block it.

The Austin-based appeals court on Thursday unanimously affirmed a lower court’s ruling that temporarily shielded school districts from complying with Gov. Greg Abbott’s July 29 executive order banning public entities from mandating masks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Read the appeals court ruling The March 17 decision by the state Third Court of Appeals upheld school districts' ability to order mask mandates, nearly seven months after a…

The court ruled public school districts and community college districts have authority under the state education code to take action for the health and safety of students and employees. Abbott had not suspended that code and the Texas Disaster Act did not give him the “absolute authority” to preempt orders by government entities and officials, according to the court opinion.

“I feel very validated by that decision after I made the decision to require masking,” Kincannon said.

She said she had no regrets after ordering masking for students and adults on Waco ISD campuses on Aug. 26.

“I felt so confident in that decision,” Kincannon said. “I knew I was taking care of kids and our staff and keeping them safe. … This was never about politics for me and the court’s decision confirmed that.”

Waco ISD Trustee Jeremy Davis, who repeatedly urged listeners at fall board meetings to mask up for the safety of family and community members, said he agrees with Kincannon.

“My number one concern is our students and staff in the WISD,” Davis said.

The Waco and La Vega school districts are in a different suit than the one before the Third Court of Appeals, although it involves similar issues. Paxton sued the two districts plus Midway and McGregor ISDs on Sept. 13 on the grounds their mask orders violated Abbott’s ban on mask mandates. The state later dismissed Midway and McGregor from the suit, agreeing with them their COVID-19 measures did not constitute mandates.

The Waco suit has been on pause since Oct. 13 when 414th State District Court Judge Vicki Menard agreed to wait until resolution of a state lawsuit against La Joya Independent School District, the case the Third Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday. The Attorney General’s office has not decided whether to appeal that ruling to the Texas Supreme Court, although legal observers expect it will.

The Waco case is expected to return to court April 13, but Waco ISD attorney Peter Rusek said the Third Court’s ruling and the fact that Waco ISD trustees ended the mask mandate Feb. 24 argue for the case’s dismissal. Rusek earlier sent a copy of the Waco ISD trustees’ decision ending the mandate to the attorneys involved.

“We’re hopeful for the Attorney General’s Office to agree that this (issue) is moot for the Waco ISD,” Rusek said.

La Vega ISD officials could not be reached for comment Friday.

The Waco ISD mask mandate last August happened in the context of rising hospitalizations in the county, an increase in cases at Waco ISD campuses in the first weeks of school and no available vaccine for kids younger than 15 years old. The number of cases at Waco ISD schools spiked at 285 the week after the mask mandate went into effect, but tapered off in the weeks that followed. By mid-October, 12 of 15 elementary schools and four of seven secondary schools reported no COVID-19 cases.

January saw a larger surge in cases at Waco ISD schools due to the more contagious omicron variant, but more students and adults had been vaccinated by then, with a lower percentage of COVID-19 cases in the county leading to hospitalization.

The district’s most recent reported COVID-19 case was on March 4.

Kincannon declined to say if and when masks would return should another COVID-19 surge arrive.

“I won’t predict what we might do. It depends on the situation,” Kincannon said. “Every phase of this (COVID-19 pandemic) has been different.”

Correction: This original version of this story misquoted Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon. She said she feels "validated," not "vindicated," by the appeals court's ruling.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.