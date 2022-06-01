Waco ISD high schools get new principals

Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon hired from within and without in filling the district's two high school principal vacancies this week.

Sterlin McGruder, principal of Northeast Early College High School in Austin ISD, will be the new Waco High School principal. At University High School, the new principal will be district veteran Alonzo McAdoo Jr., most recently Cesar Chavez Middle School principal, but also a former principal of G.W. Carver Middle School.

The two will formally take their new posts next month but already were on their new campuses this week to start the work of transition.

The new hires come a month after the two high schools' principals, Lisa Saxenian at Waco High and Ricky Edison at University, announced they would be moving to central administration positions for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Saxenian will be the district's director of career and technical education, succeeding Susan McKethan who retired this spring. Edison will become the director of student attendance and welfare.

The University High position brings McAdoo, 38, back to the school he graduated from in 2002. He joined the University Middle School faculty as a coach and social studies teacher in 2008 and was named a University Middle School Outstanding Teacher of the Year in 2012, according to a Waco ISD press release. He left to become an assistant principal at Waco High in 2013, served as G.W. Carver Middle School principal from 2014 to 2018 and has led Cesar Chavez Middle School since then.

Although the University High McAdoo returns to is not the same building complex he attended 20 years ago — the current campus was built in 2011 — he said "once a Trojan, always a Trojan" in a statement on his hiring.

"It's a good feeling, a feeling of excitement, but also a huge feeling of responsibility," he said.

McAdoo said he hopes to work to make sure University students have the same opportunities and support he had when a student. At the same time, he wants students not to stop when they meet their goals, but to go beyond them.

He said he intends to continue creating a sense of returning to familiar school activities and operations.

"I want to embrace things like pep rallies and school spirit," he said.

McAdoo will not be the only new Cesar Chavez face on the University High campus next fall as some 300 eighth graders from the middle school will promote to the high school.

McAdoo and his wife, Bobbiette, have two daughters, 12-year-old Autumn and 7-year-old Addison.

McGruder, 45, the incoming Waco High principal, said giving students a sense of community is an important part of education. In nearly 20 years in educational administration, McGruder led David Daniels Elementary School and and the all-boys Young Men's Leadership Academy in John F. Kennedy Middle School in his 13 years in the Grand Prairie Independent School District.

In 2013, he moved to the Austin ISD where he became principal of the Gus Garcia Young Men's Leadership Academy. Since 2019, McGruder has been principal of Northeast Early College High School, a heavily Hispanic school of more than 1,000 students, the majority of whom approached grade level or above on all subjects on the 2021 STAAR tests and which had an annual dropout rate of 0.1% in the 2020-21 school year.

McGruder said Waco's values and sense of community attracted him to the Waco ISD position and that building community is an important part of grounding students to aid education.

"I want to create a sense of belonging, belonging to the school and belonging to the community," he said.

His work with young men of color showed the importance of creating structure and showing the relevance of the end goal, he said. Northeast Early College High School has a partnership with Austin Community College that allows students to take dual credit and other college-level classes while a high school student. For many students, that short cut to a college associate's degree or program certification means a faster entry into the job market.

"I liked to say, 'Come in with a dollar and leave with a thousand,'" he said.

McGruder and his wife, Carla, have three daughters, 5-year-old Dean, 3-year-old Emory and 7-month-old Harrison.

