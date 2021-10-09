Waco ISD leaders push for record bond issue with early voting a week away

“That’s not acceptable as a work environment. It was examples like that that made me think,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trustee Stephanie Korteweg, a former Waco ISD teacher who represents District 2, agreed on the question of education equity. When she talks to parents in her district, pride is an issue.

“They tell me, ‘We want our kids to feel proud of where they go to school,’” she said. “Obviously, no one wants to raise taxes. That’s why we’ve avoided it for so long. … We’ve been piecemealing things together to make it just good enough.”

Trustee Cary DuPuy said the size of the bond issue and the tax increase to finance it make him swallow, but he sees it as a hard and necessary choice.

“Everything in life’s a trade-off. You don’t get anything for free,” he said. “I think it’s reasonable to state we have antiquated facilities. The flip side is that it’s not cheap to replace them, but I think it’s money well spent.”

Efforts to contact trustees Jose Vidaña, Jeremy Davis and Keith Guillory were unsuccessful.