Waco ISD libraries in midst of $3.5 million upgrade

Waco Independent School District libraries are turning a page to a refreshed future, with more students turning pages both at school and at home a desired result.
Boosted by more than $3 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funding, Waco ISD libraries are midway through an upgrade that will see certified librarians at most schools, collections pruned of dated books, a higher visibility and new look for some, and increased student access to books.
The library emphasis is an important part of Superintendent Susan Kincannon's efforts to increase student literacy and reading skills, said Jerry Allen, the district's technology services director and the one charged to oversee the improvements.
While technology may be his job description, libraries are close to his heart.
"Libraries do more than check out books. They're the hub of our literacy efforts," Allen said. "They're where students can get a desire to read or learn how to treat books. And they're a place of reading to students."
The idea for the systemwide effort started in January of last year when Kincannon met with Allen to look at school libraries and how they could strengthen efforts to get students to read. What they found in the early going, in talks with principals, teachers, librarians and aides, was not encouraging.
"Dr. Kincannon and I realized that our libraries were outdated and not being used as they should be," he said.
Years of low budget priorities had stripped librarians from some schools, leaving library aides to run them. Little money for new books meant many collections were aging in place, often with overcrowded shelves that intimidated students looking for something to read. Some libraries felt like backwater eddies in their schools' stream of learning.
When officials looked at the district's library collections across its 15 elementary schools, four middle schools and two high schools, they found that two-thirds of the books were added before the district's graduating seniors had started first grade: 152,283 of the 236,058 books were 16 years old or older.
Under American Library Association guidelines that recommend a ratio of 20 relevant books for every student, Waco ISD fell short.
"Roughly over half of the books in our libraries were irrelevant," Allen said.
Then the pandemic hit in mid-spring, with Waco ISD campuses closed for the balance of the semester to slow the spread of coronavirus. Plans for library improvement were pushed to the rear. Students returned to their schools for the 2020-21 school year, but COVID-19 protocols restricted student access, group meetings and book checkouts, among other things.
With student access to school library books constrained by the pandemic, administrators turned to outside help.
"Dr. Kincannon asked me how do we get books into kids' hands during the pandemic," Waco-McLennan County Library Director Essy Day said.
Day suggested e-books through the Waco public library system.
E-books do not need disinfecting after each use. They cannot be lost by forgetful students and no one needs to track overdue books. Students who fail to renew an e-book by its due date simply loose access to it.
Waco ISD students with an e-card also gained access to thousands of titles available through the CloudLibrary consortium.
The school district and city library system worked out an agreement and a pilot project started last year that allows high school students with parental permission to get an e-card that provides access to the Waco library's online holdings. About 300 students secured e-cards in the project.
"We still want them to come into the library and get a library card," Day said.
Allen said Day has been a valuable resource as the district moved forward to improve its own libraries.
Day said the Waco-McLennan County libraries complement much of what school libraries do. The city libraries are open weekends and evenings when school libraries are not, with programming and books for all ages and grade levels.
"It's a fabulous, natural partnership. We want to nurture that love for reading. It ultimately improves education," she said. "We want to create lifelong learners, and lifelong library users."
A silver lining to the pandemic's educational disruptions and a crucial component to Waco ISD's library upgrade came late last spring with the arrival of $33 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding for COVID-19 recovery. While the majority of that money went to learning loss recovery for students, the Waco superintendent earmarked $3.5 million for a multi-faceted library improvement plan.
The funding will allow the district to hire certified librarians for each school library plus a district library coordinator. It also provides for $1.5 million in new books and furniture.
The prospect of rebuilding and promoting the district's libraries was too much for retired teacher and librarian Diane McDaniel to stay retired. McDaniel had retired from Midway ISD in 2019 after 21 years as school librarian at River Valley Intermediate School and South Bosque Elementary School, with 15 years of teaching before that. She contacted Waco ISD, asked to be considered for the coordinator position and got it.
Allen, McDaniel and teams of librarians, aides, teachers, STARS Book Club members and volunteers then spent much of the summer cutting the dead wood out of Waco ISD library forests. The American Library Association recommends a library should cull about 5% of its books every year to keep its collections updated and make room for new books. Over three months, Waco school library teams did about a decade's worth of culling, Allen said.
Rather than throw the books away, however, they kept them for Waco students to take home for free and start their own libraries.
The district also began its first round of hiring certified librarians this summer. McDaniel sees certified librarians, teachers with additional training in library science and services, as a crucial component in maintaining library collections, coordinating with teachers on books needed to support their curriculum and connecting students with books.
"They need to know kids. They need to know books. That's where your training comes in," McDaniel said. "You want to build that culture of reading on a campus."
Austin architectural firm O'Connell Robertson also got involved in the library upgrade. The firm, responsible for the new Paul Tyson stadium at Waco High and in charge of designing the four schools included in an upcoming Waco ISD bond election, created and designed display cases, shelving and furniture to make some campus libraries "warm and welcoming" for students.
Allen said libraries will reflect their particular school's needs and students' interests. Some campuses might need more Spanish language materials. Others with active student clubs might need space for after-school meetings and activities.
All, however, will emphasize reading and its importance.