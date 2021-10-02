Waco ISD libraries in midst of $3.5 million upgrade

"It's a fabulous, natural partnership. We want to nurture that love for reading. It ultimately improves education," she said. "We want to create lifelong learners, and lifelong library users."

A silver lining to the pandemic's educational disruptions and a crucial component to Waco ISD's library upgrade came late last spring with the arrival of $33 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding for COVID-19 recovery. While the majority of that money went to learning loss recovery for students, the Waco superintendent earmarked $3.5 million for a multi-faceted library improvement plan.

The funding will allow the district to hire certified librarians for each school library plus a district library coordinator. It also provides for $1.5 million in new books and furniture.

The prospect of rebuilding and promoting the district's libraries was too much for retired teacher and librarian Diane McDaniel to stay retired. McDaniel had retired from Midway ISD in 2019 after 21 years as school librarian at River Valley Intermediate School and South Bosque Elementary School, with 15 years of teaching before that. She contacted Waco ISD, asked to be considered for the coordinator position and got it.